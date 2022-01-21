ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

🏀 Hutch High 50, Olathe South 35. Hutch advances to Spring Hill Invitational Championship

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
SPRING HILL, Kan.-The Hutchinson Salthawks Boy's basketball team built a big lead in the 1st quarter 15-9, then saw it disappear to trail 22-20 to Olathe South, but got a big 3pt. basked...

Hutch Post

High school roundup for January 21, 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutch High boys basketball team lost Friday night to Blue Valley Southwest 55-35 at the Spring Hill tournament to drop to 5-6 on the season. Their next game is Friday at the SAC against Goddard Eisenhower. Other area scores:. Girls: Salina South 41, Buhler 21...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

WBB: Ervin leads Dragons with career highs at Pratt

PRATT, Kan. — Hutchinson (17-4, 11-4) won on the road Saturday by scoring 42 points in the paint and forcing 17 turnovers. The Dragons got out to another fast start against the Beavers (2-15, 1-12) by finishing the first quarter with a 25-7 advantage. Pratt had to settle for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Prep Scores from Thursday

College Heights Christian, Mo. 44, Baxter Springs 39. Topeka Heritage Christian 80, Shawnee Mission Christian 52. Berean Academy 40, Hutchinson Central Christian 29.
SPORTS
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Jayhawks Comeback Falls Short at KSU

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Despite eight blocks from Taiyanna Jackson and a furious fourth-quarter rally, the Kansas Jayhawks fell to in-state foe Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, 69-61, Wednesday night, Jan. 19, at Bramlage Coliseum. The Jayhawks fell to 11-4 and 2-3 in Big 12 Conference play. Kansas...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Chiefs could have Edwards-Helaire for Bills tilt Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game. Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time...
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Thursday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points including two free throws with two seconds remaining to lift Rutgers to a 48-46 win over Iowa. Harper was fouled by Keegan Murray as he tried to find a way through the Hawkeyes' perimeter defense. After his free throws and a timeout, Connor McCaffery threw a long inbounds pass to Murray, who made the catch in a crowd but had his 3-point try fall short. Clifford Omoruyi grabbed 14 rebounds for Rutgers. Murray finished with 13 points but on 5-of-14 shooting and had 13 rebounds. Patrick McCaffery was 4 of 12 from the floor for 11 points. Filip Rebraca had 10 rebounds with eight points.
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

