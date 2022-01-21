Here’s what to know about rapid tests before they arrive in the mail

COVID testing centers are full amid the recent surge in cases. That has many people turning to at-home COVID tests, but those can be just as hard to find as a testing appointment. NBC 7 looked for answers to common complaints and questions from San Diegans searching for the antigen tests.
The election calendar gets full and pretty complicated in Texas early in even numbered years. County and state parties are going full-tilt for their primary elections, usually held in early March, …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance...
Fad diets come and go, but the DASH diet has stood the test of time. That doesn't surprise Catherine Champagne, director of Pennington Biomedical Research Center’s Dietary Assessment and Nutrition Counseling Laboratory. “The difference to me is in the science,” Champagne said. Champagne was among the researchers who...
What are the odds of catching COVID-19 after a night at the movie theater? How about an afternoon at the gym, unmasked? Or an early morning jog in a neighborhood park?. It’s well known that certain places and activities carry varying risks of coronavirus exposure, but a new study takes away much of the guesswork, offering clear estimates instead.
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. We all know the emergency warning...
NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins Weekend TODAY to help sort out confusion about the CDC’s updated quarantine guidance and offers suggestions for the best face masks that can protect against the coronavirus. Dr. Torres also discusses how to find and use rapid tests at home.Jan. 8, 2022.
Getting free at-home COVID-19 tests is supposed to become easier this week. Health insurers are now covering the cost, and the federal government is expected to launch its website for free tests. Health insurers. Private health insurers are being ordered to pay for up to eight tests per person, per...
With coronavirus cases once more on the rise, testing lines have stretched and store shelves have emptied. People turn to at-home testing to avoid the long wait times for results. This new dependence on these tests and their results raises questions. Paul Herrmann, MD, director of the clinical lab at Loma Linda University Health, answers common questions and provides guidance on at-home tests.
Comments / 0