Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis says the January 6 committee members subpoenaed her because they're 'mad they can't date' her

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis was among four Trump lawyers subpoenaed this week by the January 6 panel. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Jenna Ellis said the January 6 panel's subpoena is because members are 'mad they can't date' her.

Ellis was subpoenaed by the panel, along with Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.

Ellis appeared to be mocking a similar remark from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has a theory about why she was subpoenaed by the January 6 panel investigating the Capitol riot.

"The committee is just mad they can't date me," Ellis tweeted on Wednesday.

Ellis' comment appeared to be mocking a similar remark from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted that Republicans were made they couldn't date her in response to conservatives criticizing the congresswoman and her partner for traveling to Florida during a surge of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Conservative commentator Steve Cortes, for example, tweeted, "her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals" about Ocasio-Cortez's partner.

"If Republicans are mad they can't date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on December 31st in response, adding: "Ya creepy weirdos."

Ellis tweeted the comment after she and three other former Trump lawyers — Rudy Giuliani , Sidney Powell , and Boris Epshteyn — were subpoenaed by the January 6 committee .

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the bipartisan panel, said in a statement that the four lawyers "advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes."

Ellis wrote two memos outlining legally dubious methods for how then-Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the results of the 2020 election in his ceremonial position overseeing the joint session of Congress to count the 2020 Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021.

"The Select Committee's investigation has revealed credible evidence that you publicly promoted claims that the 2020 election was stolen and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of the election results based on your allegations," Thompson wrote in a Tuesday letter to Ellis .

Thompson added that Ellis "actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of former President Trump and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results."

The letter to Ellis requested that she produce documents to the panel by February 1 and appear for a deposition under oath on February 8.