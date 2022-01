No criminal charges will be filed in the death of a Black teenager who died while in custody at a juvenile detention center in Wichita, Kansas. Sedgewick County District Attorney Marc Bennett concluded in a report released Tuesday that “no criminal charges will be filed” in connection with the September death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who was found unresponsive after being restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes by as many as five staff members.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO