ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

DD2 seeking public feedback in superintendent search

By Lexi Moore
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8sMH_0draxgnK00

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 leaders are wanting the community’s input in the search for the next superintendent through an online survey and in-person meetings.

Parents, teachers, staff and community members were all invited to attend a community input meeting at Fort Dorchester High School, but not even a dozen people showed up to talk about their input. School leaders says the goal is finding what’s needed and not needed for the new DD2 superintendent.

“We held this community meetings to give people a chance, the stakeholders, to give their input on what the board should look for in the next superintendent,” says Judy LeGrand, the Executive Assistant and Superintendent Search Coordinator for SC School Board Association.

DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye is retiring at the end of June 2022 after running the district for more than 20 years and now the district is looking for his successor.

“It needs to be someone who can listen, communicate, and they can move the district forward together,” says LeGrand.

With 26,000 students and 4,000 employees, community members say they want a leader who will implement change that will bring the best outcome for students.

“If we are going to go for someone who is outside of our school district, it needs to be somebody outside. Not someone who has left and come back,” says one concerned DD2 community member.”

Superintendent applications are open until February 14th and DD2 board member’s will vote on the next superintendent by April 4th.

Link for Superintendent Search Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y8CF3DL

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Coastal Community Foundation outlines next steps for ‘Reimagine Schools’ proposal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Community Foundation (CCF), the leaders behind the ‘Reimagine Schools’ proposal are outlining the next steps in the plans. President and CEO Darrin Goss Sr. says changes are being looked at for the best interest of the Charleston County School District (CCSD). “Teachers need to be involved, administrators need to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry school districts will have an e-Learning day Friday due to winter weather

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several school districts across the Lowcountry will have an e-Learning day on Friday due to expected winter weather. Students who attend schools in Dorchester District 2, Charleston County School District, Berkeley County School District, Georgetown County School District, Colleton County School District, and Williamsburg County School District will learn online […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dorchester County, SC
Education
County
Dorchester County, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

FBI building new South Carolina headquarters near Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The FBI is building a new headquarters for its South Carolina operations in Lexington. The building will bring together FBI employees that are currently spread across three buildings in the Columbia area. The FBI said the new building near downtown Lexington should be finished by summer 2023. Agents say the new […]
LEXINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT treating some Charleston roads and bridges in anticipation of winter precipitation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing local roadways and bridges ahead of expected winter precipitation. Forecasters say rain will combine with below-freezing temperatures Friday evening into early Saturday morning, which could cause ice to form on roads and bridges. SCDOT’s Residential Maintenance Engineer in Charleston said crews spent the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CARTA announced service impacts due to winter weather; Tricounty Link to suspend operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, or CARTA, announced service changes and impacts due to anticipated winter weather. CARTA officials said service may start late, end early, or be suspended if roads and/or bridges close and it becomes unsafe to continue operations. Riders are encouraged to take necessary trips earlier in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Lowcountry warming shelters open ahead of expected winter weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a warm place to stay or know of someone who does? These warming shelters will be open this weekend ahead of expected freezing temperatures: Charleston County (Friday, January 21) Aldersgate UMC- 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston Hibben UMC- 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant Seacoast West Ashley- 2049 Savannah Highway, West Ashley […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Warming Centers: 2 shelters in Charleston County to offer warm place to stay Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two warming shelters in Charleston County will offer a reprieve from the expected cold temperatures Thursday night. Those in need of a warm place to sleep can head to Aldersgate UMC Warming Shelter in North Charleston or the Seacoast West Ashley Warming Center. CARTA will provide free transportation to those who […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Photos: Snow at the South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – While the Lowcountry was dealing with freezing rain and icy conditions, the state capital enjoyed a few inches of snow. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety shared several photos of the South Carolina State House after snow fell during storms Friday night and Saturday morning. The photos were taken by […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy