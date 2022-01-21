ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Pacers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and are now in the same state,...

www.yardbarker.com

CBS LA

Russell Westbrook Benched In Final Minutes Of Lakers Loss To Pacers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The drama surrounding the struggling Los Angeles Lakers continued Wednesday night when embattled head coach Frank Vogel made the decision to bench star Russell Westbrook during crunch time of the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Russell Westbrook of the Lakers reacts to his three pointer in front of Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images) Vogel sat the 33-year-old Westbrook for the final four minutes of the fourth quarter of the Lakers 111-104 home defeat at Crypto.com Arena. He was subbed...
FOX59

Undermanned Pacers stun Curry, Warriors 121-117 in overtime

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors were frenzied, rushing shots and being careless with the basketball. It led to perhaps their worst loss this season to an Indiana team with a handful of injured stars watching in street clothes. Keifer Sykes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41 left in overtime and a layup […]
lineups.com

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors 1/20/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Matchup Preview (1/20/22) The atrocious, lottery-bound Indiana Pacers will limp to San Francisco in preparation to be slaughtered by the Golden State Warriors. This season, the Pacers have been arguably the most underachieving team in the NBA, especially considering how much talent is on that roster. Indiana continues to try and wait out rebuilding scenarios, but the writing is on the wall, and it is as clear as ever. It is reportedly attempting to move Myles Turner, who was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his foot, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert. The Pacers could get several first-round picks and a few high-ceiling, young players if they move all three of them, so look for that to happen. This team probably also knows what is coming, so the motivation should be low going into San Francisco to try and compete with the Warriors. Meanwhile, Golden State will be without Draymond Green still but will have all other key players available for this matchup. The Warriors are poised for another deep playoff run, and games like this reinforce their confidence heading into the second half of the NBA season.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets set to part ways with 4-time All-Star

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
Yardbarker

Video shows reported play that got Russell Westbrook benched

Frank Vogel’s decision to bench Russell Westbrook is the talk of the town in Lakerland at the moment. Now we can better visualize what exactly led to Vogel’s decision. Westbrook was pulled from Wednesday’s game with the Indiana Pacers late in the fourth quarter. Vogel, the Lakers coach, opted to sit him for the final 3:52 of the contest, which the Lakers lost 111-104.
