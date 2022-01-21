H.S. Girls Basketball: Wilkes-Barre Area holds off Hazleton Area second-half rally

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Danayjha Moore (left) and Hazleton Area’s Brianna Kennedy fight for control of the ball during Thursday night’s game. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area knew it was coming Thursday night. The objective was to withstand it.

The Wolfpack did. Barely.

WBA saw a 14-point halftime lead turn into a tie game, but used a nine-point run in the fourth quarter to defeat Hazleton Area 49-44 in a battle for first place in Division 1 of Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball.

WBA improved to 5-0 in the division and 11-1 overall. Hazleton Area fell to 5-1 in the division and 9-4 overall while seeing its six-game win streak snapped.

Gloria Adjayi led WBA with 14 points to go along with eight rebound. Reserve inside player Eternity Aiken scored 12, including 10 in the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack wrestled back the lead.

“The fourth quarter, the composure was outstanding,” WBA coach Mary Mushock-Namey said. “In the third quarter, you can tell we lost it. Then in the fourth quarter I think we realized if we don’t get this together right now, we’re going to lose this game.”

WBA guard Danayjha Moore snapped a 39-39 tie with a fastbreak basket with 3:10 remaining, triggering the 9-0 run.

The Wolfpack couldn’t ask for a better situation in the first two quarters. Hazleton Area shot 4-of-28 from the field, making it difficult to utilize its full-court press effectively, and had 16 turnovers. WBA’s Emma Krawczeniuk then finished off a 10-0 run to end the half for a 24-10 lead at the break.

Hazleton Area, though, straightened things out in the third quarter. Not completely — the Cougars shot just 31% in the period — but enough to swing the momentum.

“I knew the third quarter was one of their best quarters,” Mushock-Namey said. “We scouted each other, so we know. So I know in the third quarter they usually come out trapping and pressing a little bit more than usual. I tried to prepare my girls, but we kind of just panicked and weren’t as patience as we were in the first half.”

Lacie Kringe led the Hazleton Area comeback with 11 of her 19 points in the third, including three 3-pointers. WBA didn’t score in the first five minutes as its 14-point halftime lead dwindled to 31-28 entering the fourth.

Hazleton Area eventually caught WBA on consecutive 3-pointers by Kringe and Taylor Kilker to tie the score 39-39 with 3:21 remaining. Aiken, though, scored twice inside as part of nine consecutive points by the Wolfpack.

“When you get there, we were a fingernail away from making a play,” Hazleton Area coach Joe Gavio said. “Then it’s a different game.”

The teams are scheduled to play again Feb. 9 at Hazleton Area.

Wilkes-Barre Area 49, Hazleton Area 44

HAZLETON AREA (44) — Lacie Kringe 7 1-2 19, Kaci Kilker 0 0-0 0, Haley Yost 0 2-2 2, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kilker 3 1-2 9, Sophia Shults 2 1-3 5, Brianna Kennedy 4 1-4 9. Totals 16 6-13 44.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (49) — Natalia Credle 0 0-0 0, Danayjha Moore 4 1-1 9, Reagen Holden 1 1-2 4, Eternity Aiken 6 0-0 12, Shelby Ardo Boyko 3 0-0 6, Emma Krawczeniuk 2 0-0 4, Gloria Adjayi 5 4-4 14. Totals 21 6-7 49.

Hazleton Area`6`4`18`16 — 44

Wilkes-Barre Area`12`12`7`18 — 49

Three-point goals — HAZ 6 (Kringe 4, T. Kilker 2); WBA 1 (Holden)