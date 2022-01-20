ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Martha Stewart used to date Anthony Hopkins. Then she saw him in 'Silence of the Lambs'

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Anthony Hopkins could have ended up with Martha Stewart , if he wasn't such a horrifyingly good actor.

In a clip from her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday, Stewart, 80, confessed she and Hopkins, 84, used to date.

But that came to halt, Stewart said, after Hopkins' terrifying turn as cannibal Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film "The Silence of the Lambs" made her see her British beau in a whole new light.

"I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter," she revealed to DeGeneres.

Hopkins' work in that film went down in history as one of the most frightening film performances of all time. It won Hopkins an Oscar for best actor, but lost him his romance with Stewart.

“I have a big, scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on 100 acres in a forest, and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there," Stewart told DeGeneres. "I couldn’t, because all I could think of was him eating, you know."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRZOk_0drav2PX00
Anthony Hopkins could have ended up with Martha Stewart, if he wasn't such a horrifyingly good actor. Jason Mendez and Greg Doherty, Getty Images

The cultured-yet-calculating ex-psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter first appeared in Thomas Harris' 1981 book "Red Dragon" and was memorably played by Hopkins in three movies.

Hopkins was previously married to Petronella Barker from 1966 to 1972 and to Jennifer Lynton from 1973 to 2002. He is currently married to Stella Arroyave, whom he wed in 2003.

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety after nearly 'drinking myself to death'

Stewart was married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990 and opened up about her divorce to People magazine in 2020.

"Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family," she said. "And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life."

Martha Stewart on that viral pool selfie, rap, more: I love doing 'promiscuous things'

Contributing: Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Martha Stewart used to date Anthony Hopkins. Then she saw him in 'Silence of the Lambs'

Comments / 0

Related
People

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Pose in Matching Bedazzled Glasses

The lovable duo posed together rocking matching bedazzled glasses on Instagram Monday. The lifestyle mogul, 80, thanked the legendary rapper, 50, for her over-the-top new eyewear, writing the caption, "New eyewear from @snoopdogg Gold and diamonds." She added that the look is "fit for rappers and others stars!" The two...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Martha Stewart's New Shades From Snoop Dogg Are 'Fit For Rappers'

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's iconic friendship makes an appearance again in the celebrity chef's recent Instagram photo (which appears to have been deleted), per People. The two friends are wearing contrasting jerseys — hers in a bright orange with "Coach Martha" printed on the front and his in a slightly muted blue color with "Coach Snoop" text down the middle. And while Snoop has "Fluff" written on his sleeve, Stewart's sleeve says the "Ruff."
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Martha Stewart: I Was Too Freaked to Keep Dating ‘Hannibal Lecter’

If you are shocked to hear that Martha Stewart dated actor Anthony Hopkins, brace yourself for this news: The doyenne of good things dumped the knighted Oscar winner because she could not stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter. That’s what Stewart told Ellen DeGeneres this week while playing “two truths and a lie” on her show. “I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter,” she confessed. “I have a big scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest.. I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. All I could think of was him eating, you know...”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Revealed She Dumped An Oscar-Winning Actor Over His Most Iconic Role

Just when you think you know everything Hollywood has in store, you find out about another shocking celebrity couple. During Martha Stewart’s most recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the pair played a classic game of “Two Truths and a Lie” — and we found out a celebrity dating bombshell that has left us with more questions than answers. Apparently, the legendary lifestyle guru we all love dated Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins back in the 1990s. And she basically dumped him for his role in The Silence of the Lambs.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Martha Stewart appears unable to be faithful to a hairdresser

On Friday, the domestic doyenne posted a bevy of photos showing herself getting a cut from the famed Frederic Fekkai. “@fredericfekkai has been cutting my hair for more than thirty five years,” she wrote alongside the flicks. “He is also an old friend, a colleague in business( he sat on my board ) and we recently had the opportunity to revisit the past on a plane trip from Los Angeles. He invited me back to his bustling hair salon at @themarkhotelny where we had a great time and I got another fabulous “haircut by Frederic! P.S. I took my mask off just for these photos !!!!!!!!!!”
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Harris
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Stella Arroyave
Person
Jennifer Lynton
Person
Jason Mendez
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Footwear News

Martha Stewart Upgrades a Velour Tracksuit With Sleek Wedge Heels for Dinner

Martha Stewart isn’t just an iconic homemaker—she can also pull off a dramatic ensemble, as proven in her latest Instagram post. The “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things” author posed in a velour tracksuit, reminiscent of similar styles from the early 2000s era. Her Suzie Kondi set featured a deep olive green hue, with a gleaming accent courtesy of a gold front zipper. Stewart’s matching jacket and pants, worn over a coordinating top, created a monochrome moment that was sleek and comfortable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) When it came to shoes, Stewart chose to elevate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Ellen' Gag Allegedly Has Meghan Markle Embarrassed

Meghan Markle is reportedly regretting her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. During a recent episode of the talk show, Markle took part in one of host Ellen DeGeneres' typical prank segments, agreeing to do whatever the comedian told her in front of vendors at the Warner Bros. lot, no matter how embarrassing. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly thought this would help show off the former Suits star's sense of humor, but royal expert Neil Sean claims the response wasn't what they expected.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Even Martha Stewart Is Obsessed With Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity singing Pete Davidson’s praises. The lifestyle expert and host of Martha Knows Best penned a newsworthy Instagram caption (as she is known to do), detailing her recent sighting of Davidson and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski dining at the celeb-favorite restaurant Nobu Malibu.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Silence Of The Lambs#British#People
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Stable Kitchen Has Instagram Confused

Remember that old rhyme (via The Oklahoman), "[Your name, your name], if you're able, get your elbows off the table, this is not a horse's stable?" Well, if you take it at face value, you may be able to forget the no elbows rule should you be dining in Martha Stewart's kitchen (or one of them, at least). Why? Because the kitchen is, in fact, located in a stable!
PETS
wonderwall.com

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 64, Smokes A Cigarette & Rocks Tight Black Activewear On Outing

Melanie Griffith, 64, was seen smoking a cigarette in a sporty and flattering all-black look before stopping at a friend’s home in Los Angeles. Though Melanie Griffith has been in the spotlight for decades, the Hollywood legend doesn’t seem to age a day. The actress, 64, continues to prove her eternal youth in new photos, where she looks fit and fabulous in a black athleisure look while indulging in a cigarette. Rocking knee-high black boots and a leather shoulder bag, Melanie topped off the casual look with a perfectly messy updo and a stylish beaded face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Steve Harvey's Current Marriage Is His Longest Yet

From humble beginnings as the son of a coal miner, Steve Harvey has worked hard to get to where he is today. The six-time Emmy Award winner is one of the most well-known comedians, and has enjoyed a career that has spanned two decades. Article continues below advertisement. While Steve...
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

361K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy