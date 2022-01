Buffeted by a historic recession in 2020, Sub-Saharan Africa's energy sector and economy experienced a challenging 2021, exacerbated by COVID-19-related complications. Now the region's economies are rebounding. And spurred by the global energy transition, governments are decarbonizing across the energy value chain. But the size and scale of these economic and energy transitions, both of which are occurring simultaneously, is unprecedented. Moreover, Omicron—and, perhaps later, other COVID-19 variants—is disrupting progress and clouding the future trajectory of initiatives taken today. With the region beset by a multitude of uncertainties, the only thing clear about what these transitions mean for SSA in 2022 is that there is no clear line-of-sight ahead. This blog reviews the progress that was made over the course of the past year, and provides an outlook identifying the complexities and questions the region will face in the coming year.

