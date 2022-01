GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaders of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP say they cannot support any of the three finalists for Grand Rapids Police Chief. Now that the community and media has had the opportunity to meet with the candidates, a new chief is expected to be named in a couple weeks by City Manager Mark Washington. But the NAACP wants the city to go back to the drawing board.

