ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, ND

Wrestling: Aggies defends home mat against Lions

By Adeena Balthazor
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTI3z_0drauFlW00

Velva boys wrestling hosted a triangular with Bishop Ryan and Williams County. The final dual of the night was the Aggies against the Lions.

Starting in the 145 class, Daakon Helseth against Triton Kaercher. Aggies Kaercher gets the two-point takedown early in this one, later going on to win a close match four to zero.

Velva up 3 to 0 in the dual. Moving to the 152 class, Lion’s Wesley Harvey gets the takedown he’s up six to zero, later gets another two points to seal the eight to zero. Tying the dual at three.

The 160 class, Drew Zwak and Jayden Foss. Lion’s Zwak with the nice takedown for two points later gets the fall against Foss.

The Aggies would win the dual 43 to 28

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Friday Night Frenzy: WDA Basketball Highlights

On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, Bismarck and Century battle it out in a rematch on the hardwood, Legacy locks up with St. Mary’s, and Mandan travels north to take on Minot. WDA Basketball Scores:(B) #3 Bismarck Demons 79, #1 Century Patriots 85(G) #2 Bismarck Demons 57, #1 Century Patriots 65(B) Legacy Sabers 59, St. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Basketball: Bishop Ryan Lions take down the Surrey Mustangs on the road

It was a back-and-forth thriller out in Surrey. The Lions and Mustangs battling for the top spot out in District 12. The Lions remain undefeated in district play to advance to 3-0. Thursday boys’ scores:Bishop Ryan (73), Surrey (61)MLS (69), Glenburn (25) Out in Nedrose, some Class B girls action. The Cardinals hosting the Velva […]
SURREY, ND
KX News

Athlete of the Week: Beach’s Madi Wilhelmi

This week’s Friday Night Frenzy Athlete of the Week is Beach girls basketball player Madi Wilhelmi after putting up a big stat line against rivals Wibaux County on Saturday. Wilhelmi was able to score 19 points, 16 rebounds, while as a 5’5″ guard. She also added seven assists and three steals. Wilhelmi is verbally committed […]
BEACH, ND
KX News

Basketball: BSC and UTTC men lock it up on the court

After a slow start, the Bismarck State College men were able to come back and beat a good United Tribes Technical College team by a score of 108-92. Thursday Basketball Scores:(M) Bismarck State College 108, United Tribes Technical College 92(G) Mott-Regent 40, #10 Bowman County 55(G) RV Shiloh Christian 69, New Salem-Almont 33(B) Max 47, […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Velva, ND
County
Williams County, ND
City
Harvey, ND
KX News

Basketball: Century ready to go for their rematch with Bismarck

It’s been a while since the Century Patriots have taken the court hoping they aren’t rusty for round two of their matchup with Bismarck on Friday night. Century is coming into Friday knowing they can’t get off to the start they had in the last game, falling behind 25-2 at one point. They know the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Hockey: Minot defeats Bismarck again, Century shuts out Mandan

For the second time this season, the Minot Magicians were able to come from behind and beat the Bismarck Demons in one of the few games on the hockey slate. Thursday Hockey Scores:(B) Bismarck Demons 1, Minot Magicians 3(B) Century Patriots 3, Mandan Braves 0(B) Hazen-Beulah North Stars 0, Dickinson Midgets 4
MINOT, ND
KX News

Lumberjack’s Travis Rybchinski earns 300th win over the weekend

Over the weekend, the Dakota College at Bottineau Men’s Hockey team was celebrating more than just a win. Head Coach Travis Rybchinski earned his 300th win with the program in their game against Metropolitan State. Rybchinski has been with the Lumberjack program for 21 seasons. He said he knew he was coming close to the […]
BOTTINEAU, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KX News

Basketball: Bismarck and Legacy battle on a wind-affected night on the hardwood; Flasher bounces back

The Bismarck Demons entered the night hoping to avoid a letdown against Legacy, while the Flasher Bulldogs looked to bounce back against a tough New Salem-Almont team. WDA Basketball Scores:(B) #4 Bismarck Demons 73, Legacy Sabers 62(G) #2 Bismarck Demons 65, Legacy Sabers 43(B) Dickinson Midgets 83, Mandan Braves 65(G) Dickinson Midgets 68, Mandan Braves […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Hockey: Mandan boys win overtime thriller; Blizzard shut out Dickinson

Despite postponements across the state, two games remained on the hockey schedule in the WDA. On the boys side, Bismarck and Mandan both had their eyes on the win column. The Demons came into the game with back-to-back losses, while the Braves came in with three consecutive losses. For the girls, Bismarck and Dickinson both […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Basketball: Bismarck boys playing at a historic pace on offense

It’s a big week for Bismarck Boys Basketball. With a pair of wins, the Demons could see themselves at the top of the WDA, a place for a team that is shattering offensive records that this school has never seen. Fresh off of scoring a school-record 129 points on Saturday, the Demons come into this […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggies#Lions#Mat#Combat#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Basketball: DCB defends home court in Sunday doubleheader

The Dakota College at Bottineau men’s and women’s teams held a doubleheader against the Northland Community College Pioneers on Sunday afternoon. The first game of the day was on the women’s side. The Ladyjacks were 11-6 before Sunday’s matchup. It was a close one in the first quarter, but DCB pulled away after halftime to […]
BOTTINEAU, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Preston Obrigewitsch talks the NDTA Dart Tournament

Starting Thursday, the North Dakota Tournament Association’s Dart Tournament gets underway in Dickinson. To tell us all about it, Preston Obrigewitsch, owner of Badlands Music, joined us for our Jan. 19 edition of KX Conversation. We discussed how busy he and his team are setting up for everything, how many players they expect, the economic impact an […]
DICKINSON, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

After the Whistle: Bismarck Wrestling is ready to contend once again

Bismarck is once again back and ready for another state title, but it’s not just a program that retools and reloads every year, it’s an institution ready to take down any team in their way. After a 4th place finish at the Bismarck Rotary Tournament last weekend, the Demons aren’t discouraged by the results considering […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Basketball: Shiloh Christian stays hot, Wilton-Wing wins a close one at home

Shiloh Christian entered tonight with hopes of extending their win streak to four games, facing a Hazen team that already had an upset on their resume. Monday Basketball Scores:(B) Shiloh Christian 73, Hazen 54(G) Wilton-Wing 56, Center-Stanton 51 Class B Boys Basketball Rankings:1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (16) 7-0 1602. Kindred 7-1 1353. North Border 7-0 1324. […]
EDUCATION
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy