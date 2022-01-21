Wrestling: Aggies defends home mat against Lions

Velva boys wrestling hosted a triangular with Bishop Ryan and Williams County. The final dual of the night was the Aggies against the Lions.

Starting in the 145 class, Daakon Helseth against Triton Kaercher. Aggies Kaercher gets the two-point takedown early in this one, later going on to win a close match four to zero.



Velva up 3 to 0 in the dual. Moving to the 152 class, Lion’s Wesley Harvey gets the takedown he’s up six to zero, later gets another two points to seal the eight to zero. Tying the dual at three.

The 160 class, Drew Zwak and Jayden Foss. Lion’s Zwak with the nice takedown for two points later gets the fall against Foss.

The Aggies would win the dual 43 to 28

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.