Josh Allen snow sculpture completed in Cuba by 2 local artists

 1 day ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eric Jones has done some larger-than-life Bills snow sculptures before. He's now done it again, and even brought in some help to expand on his work. Jones on Thursday afternoon posted his latest creation, a snow sculpture in Cuba that depicts Bills...

WNY Bills fan sculpts giant Josh Allen out of snow

CUBA, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s once again the Buffalo Bills vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs and fans all across Western New York are getting creative in showing support for the hometown team. If you want to see one unique Bills-themed display that takes seasonal creativity...
Sean Kirst: In Cuba, celebrated artists team up to honor All-Snow Bills quarterback

While a new snow sculpture of Josh Allen is big enough to immediately command attention in the Allegany County town of Cuba, the brilliant colors that make it pop out from a field of white are the result of a kind of Marvel team-up between celebrated Western New York street artists with a shared passion for the Buffalo Bills.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the most promising quarterbacks in the NFL. The young Buffalo Bills QB did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a junior college and then through the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he absolutely dominated, even leading the Bills to a deep playoff run in 2021. Allen is not alone on his journey, as he has shared all of his moments, positive and negative, for the past four years with his girlfriend Brittany Williams. Williams is a pilates instructor that also grew up in Firebaugh, a small town in Fresno County, California. She is immensely important for Allen’s success in the last few NFL seasons. Without further ado, here is Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams.
PICS: Bills Fan Carves Spectacular 8 Ft Snow Sculpture to Honor Team

When Mother Nature gives you snow, lots and lots, of snow, you make stunning sculptures. An avid Buffalo Bills fan created one for the Buffalo Bills in Western New York. Eric Jones has done it again. After Sunday's snowstorm, the West Clarksville native created another spectacular 8 foot by 12-foot monument to the team, and their quarterback Josh Allen took.
Two Western New Yorkers Closed Down Buffalo Taco Place

It seems like everyone in Western New York knows that D.A. Taste has the best tasting tacos in town, and a special customer order over the weekend proves it. D.A. Taste is located at 141 Abbott Rd in Buffalo. People have driven hours just to get a taco from this famous local restaurant, and sometimes two people can cause an entire establishment to run out of product.
Famous People Who Are Huge Buffalo Bills Fans [LIST]

Bills fever is at an all-time high. The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play in Kansas City against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The AFC Divisional Round game will be a rematch of the AFC Championship Game last January, which the Chiefs won, 38-24. The Bills did beat the...
The opening of Bidwell – “A different kind of restaurant in Buffalo, NY”

This morning I posted on the opening of Days Park Tavern in Allentown. And now, right across the street, Bidwell (dinner club) is preparing for its opening. Bidwell is the brainchild of Matt and Courtney Gunther, who initially came up with the idea for a 12-seater restaurant in Buffalo when they were living in NYC (see back story). At the time, they were experimenting with a dinner club concept in their apartment, which proved to be a big hit with their friends and acquaintances. So much so, that they decided to run with a similar concept upon moving/returning to Buffalo. Instead of an apartment however, they opted to build out a swank restaurant at 242 Allen Street.
Two Weeks Of Frustration About To Begin In Buffalo

Buffalo has some incredibly large trees that makeup an incredible landscape. But there are some trees that are as frustrating as they are impressive!. If you ride around the Western New York area over the next couple of days, you will start to see leaves dropping from the oak trees. It happens every year. But this year it will be even more frustrating because of the amount of snow we have and the forecast is calling for more!
The inside story of how a Bills fan snuck sweet potato into a game; how it’s triggering Chiefs fans

Garrett Lee and three of his buddies were tailgating on Jan. 2 in Orchard Park, N.Y. waiting for the Buffalo Bills to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Snow was falling on what was a typical Buffalo day in the dead of winter. Lee, a Bills season-ticket holder since 2015 from Batavia, N.Y., was cooking up some Italian sausages with peppers and onions and some burgers with Trevor Powers and the rest of the boys.
