Motorsports

Formula1 Winners Over the Years

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing The Line : The First 0 Cars & 0 Streets City In The World!. Motorsports have gained a lot of traction over the past couple...

The Independent

Grand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

An Australian Grand Prix boss says the Formula 1 won’t have a visa situation like Novak Djokovic’s and says the country’s entry rules are “simple”.Questions are being raised in every sport in Australia which requires athletes to travel to the country after the tennis player was deported after his visa was cancelled. But the GP’s CEO Andrew Westacott has reassured fans a similar incident won’t impact the event, which will take place on 10 April.“We’ve worked very closely with the Victorian government throughout 2021 and in the lead up to 2022,” he said. “And of course we’ve worked very, very...
TENNIS
The Independent

FIA expects ‘more exciting’ 2022 F1 season with ‘more cars in the mix’ for Grand Prix wins

The competition in Formula 1 will be closer with multiple cars expected to be in the mix in 2022, according to an FIA chief.Regulation changes have been introduced for the upcoming season to improve the aerodynamics of the car and teams like Alfa Romeo and Haas could capitilise. Head of Single Seater Technical Matters at the FIA, Nikolas Tombazis, says he expects those underdog teams to challenge for race wins.“It is difficult to expect it to be more exciting than [2021] because that is a very high point of reference,” said Tombazis, quoted by Autosport. “But I think once there’s...
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Dave Ryding named in Team GB’s ski and snowboard squad for Beijing 2022

Dave Ryding will head to his fourth Winter Olympics in Beijing next month as part of a 21-strong British ski and snowboard squad.The 35-year-old Ryding has achieved two World Cup podiums and finished ninth in the men’s slalom at the 2018 Games in PyeongchangPyeongchang ski-slopestyle bronze medallist Izzy Atkin is joined in the squad by her sister Zoe, while reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes will be among the favourites in the women’s snowboard-cross.Ryding said: “It’s such a huge honour to be named as part of Team GB again, and I can’t wait to get out there and get racing.“As athletes,...
WORLD
The Independent

Scott Jamieson to take one-shot lead into final round of Abu Dhabi Championship

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson made two late birdies to stay on track for a career-changing win at the Abu Dhabi Championship but former Open champion Shane Lowry was just one shot back in the UAE.Jamieson has led after every round at Yas Links, setting the pace with a brilliant opening 63 and staying ahead with a 74 on day two that was equally impressive in high winds.He was overhauled on day three as Irishman Lowry and fellow Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters carded rounds of 67 to get to 10 under, but the 38-year-old birdied the 15th and 18th in a...
GOLF
AFP

Pumped-up Nadal, home hero Barty march into Melbourne quarters

Rafael Nadal survived an epic 28-minute tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and top seed Ashleigh Barty joined him with victory over giant-killer Amanda Anisimova on Sunday. Nadal will now face Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov after he stunned third seed and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev -- who said "everything" went wrong. Nadal, who is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in an 81-minute first set before breaking the Frenchman's resolve in a 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2 victory. "First set was very emotional," said the 35-year-old Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, who pumped his fists after emerging victorious from a marathon first-set tiebreak on a steamy day in Melbourne.
TENNIS
The Independent

World number one Ashleigh Barty moves smoothly into Australian Open quarters

World number one Ashleigh Barty overcame a big hurdle on her path towards what she hopes will be a first Australian Open title.The home favourite took on young American Amanda Anisimova, who had stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, and booked her spot in the quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory.Barty did see her run of 63 consecutive service holds come to an end when she was broken early in the second set but she won six of the next seven games.Anisimova enjoyed feeding off the power of Osaka but Barty did not give her the same...
TENNIS
The Independent

Pegula's sports align ahead of Australian Open quarterfinals

The timing for Jessica Pegula's run to the Australian Open quarterfinals has even accommodated another of her sporting passions.Pegula has been able to plan preparation around watching the Buffalo Bills in an NFL divisional play-off game in Kansas City.The Bills, owned by Pegula’s parents, play the Chiefs mid-morning local time in Melbourne and she'll settle in with her sister to watch it on TV.“It will be easy. I’ll just wake up tomorrow, get to watch the game, then practice afterwards,” the 27-year-old said. “My sister is here, but the rest of my family is in Kansas City. It’s...
NFL

