Formula1 Winners Over the Years

The competition in Formula 1 will be closer with multiple cars expected to be in the mix in 2022, according to an FIA chief.Regulation changes have been introduced for the upcoming season to improve the aerodynamics of the car and teams like Alfa Romeo and Haas could capitilise. Head of Single Seater Technical Matters at the FIA, Nikolas Tombazis, says he expects those underdog teams to challenge for race wins.“It is difficult to expect it to be more exciting than [2021] because that is a very high point of reference,” said Tombazis, quoted by Autosport. “But I think once there’s...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO