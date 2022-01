Has love had you feeling burnt lately? Want to express how you feel towards an ex without doing something drastic that will land you behind bars? Valentine's Day is less than a month away, and soon we'll be inundated with reminders over a holiday some would rather forget. But now a popular promotion has returned to the Bronx Zoo that helps you get a bit of revenge on that lying or cheating ex.

BRONX, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO