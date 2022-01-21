It’s National DJ day! Here are some Houston area disc jockeys to put on your radar

Tex-Mex — it’s the national cuisine of Texas (Yes, you read that right). Who doesn’t love a breakfast burrito choc-full of refried beans and cheddar cheese? Okay, not your fancy? How ‘bout one of these: Yellow-cheese enchiladas, fajitas, puffy tacos, nachos, flautas, chile con carne (a.k.a. chili.), or guacamole. Tex-Mex is our breakfast of champions, our comfort food, our hangover cure, late night snack, etc. Some of us (yours truly included) manage to eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner without skipping a beat. It’s cultural significance is undeniable and its ubiquity inescapable here in Houston, nay, Texas. Walk into any of the state’s Mexican restaurants and you’re liable to find at least a few Tex-Mex dishes on the menu, if not realize that despite all the establishment’s claims you are actually in a Tex-Mex restaurant. Really, there’s honestly no way to quantify just how much guac, queso and salsa the average Houstonian consumes annually (Who can keep count?), but we surmise it’s a heck of a lot.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO