ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Blood shortage crisis becomes more complicated following a fire at blood bank

By Alece Courville
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylV4l_0drat9WC00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Vitalant serves about 900 hospitals, including 23 hospitals across 21 parishes in the state.

Louisiana is home to three blood banks.

After a Tuesday night fire at the Baton Rouge location, two are fully operational.

Stephanie Kizziar with Vitalant tells News Ten, “That’s a little scary because we don’t want hospitals to be in a crisis mode where we can’t even provide the blood they need.”

The Baton Rouge location will continue to take donations in their blood mobile in the parking lot.

“It is definitely a much smaller amount we can take in,” Kizziar adds.

But with an ongoing pandemic, small just got a lot smaller.

Social distancing must be in place, forcing them to operate at minimum capacity.

Kizziar explains, “Not only in Baton Rouge are we limited capacity because we can’t use the building, our buses are at half capacity.”

This is where Lafayette can help the capital city.

This location can accommodate more donors and hopefully make up the difference.

“It’s not like Baton Rouge blood supply stays only in Baton Rouge. We work together throughout the state,” says Kizziar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donors#Blood Banks#Nexstar Media Inc
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
WGNO

Ton of pot found in shipment of food at Michigan border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers attempted to sneak over a ton of marijuana into the U.S. in a shipment of food items at the northern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer found the pot in a trailer on Thursday at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan. During a secondary inspection […]
PORT HURON, MI
WGNO

Louisiana dog plays with the big canines in Puppy Bowl XVIII

BENTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Meet Birch! This pint-size puppy is participating in Puppy Bowl XVIII. At 4 pounds and 11 weeks old, Birch was the smallest dog on the show. Birch came from Ninna’s Road to Rescue – Benton, Louisiana. The rescue describes Birch this way, “He loves to play hard, but equally loves a […]
BENTON, LA
WGNO

WGNO

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy