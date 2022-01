A 15-point first-half deficit ended up being NAU’s undoing as it dropped its first matchup against conference-opponent Montana State University Thursday night. NAU’s defense was sluggish in the first 20 minutes, surrendering 50 points on 18/33 team shooting. The Lumberjacks gave up seven first-half three-pointers and let the Bobcats score 20 points in the paint. MSU also led the first half in field goal percentage, three-point percentage and total field goals made and even added 12 points off turnovers.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO