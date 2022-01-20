ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite National Park may limit visitors this summer due to major construction projects

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerned about nightmarish traffic jams at Yosemite National Park from more than half a dozen major new construction projects, park leaders are drawing up plans that could limit the number of visitors this summer by requiring reservations for day visits. “This summer is going to be a crazy construction...

Travel Bugs World

Free entry to Joshua Tree & Yosemite National Parks. Here's how to get in free to all California national parks

California has 28 national parks, national monuments, and recreation areas, so it will take you a while to visit them all. For five days every year, the National Park Service offers free entry to all National Park Service sites that otherwise charge an entrance fee. That's free entry for you and your family, and the first one for the year is this Monday, January 17th, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yosemite National Park Tuolumne Meadows Winter Conditions Update – It Was a Dry Week With Temperatures Above Seasonal Averages

High temperature: 58°F (January 12) Low temperature: 9°F (January 18) January 20, 2022 - By Laura and Rob Pilewski - Tuolumne Meadows winter rangers - It was a dry week with temperatures above seasonal averages. The high temperature this week of 58°F resulted in a thin melt freeze crust forming on most aspects here at the middle elevations. Strong winds out of the east on January 14 has littered much of the snow surface with tree debris (needles, cones, etc.). Above tree-line the snow surface runs the gamut of wind affected snow.
TUOLUMNE, CA
Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for visitors

The Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha reopened for visitors on Wednesday after being closed for ten days to carry out the annual census of estuarine crocodiles. The basic objective behind the closure of the national park in Kendrapara district was to avoid human interference during the exercise, Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Divisional Forest Officer J D Pati said.
WORLD
Winkler Park closure due to Aviation Walk construction

Winkler Park closure due to Aviation Walk construction. Winkler Park and the Winkler Activity Building will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, through 7 a.m. Friday, January 28, due to continuing construction of the Aviation Walk. The Aviation Walk will extend the Hickory Trail multimodal pathway across U.S....
LIFESTYLE
Yosemite Tests New Lottery for Summer 2022 Campground Reservations

The National Park Service is piloting a lottery system for Yosemite’s North Pines Campground reservations for arrival dates during peak season from July 21 through September 14, 2022. Winners aka successful lottery applicants will have an opportunity to make a reservation for campsites in North Pines Campground during an...
LOTTERY
Rocky Mountain National Park Starting Reservation System In May

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Rocky Mountain National Park will be requiring a timed-entry permit beginning on May 27. Guests can begin making reservations on May 2. Permits will allow visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability. Two types of reservations will be available:
LIFESTYLE
Adopt A Charger and Rivian Announce Collaboration to Install EV Chargers in Yosemite National Park and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area

January 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES - Adopt a Charger, the national nonprofit that provides free electric vehicle (EV) charging at scenic, cultural and civic destinations, today announced that American EV maker Rivian will sponsor dozens of EV charging stations in Yosemite National Park and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA). The collaboration will enable more emission-free transportation and support EV adoption as EV charging infrastructure is enhanced within some of America’s most popular national parks.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Angeles National Forest Closing Visitor Centers, Offices For 2 Weeks Due To COVID Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As a result of the spike in coronavirus cases, the Angeles National Forest is halting public access to its visitor centers, offices and fire stations for two weeks. The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that all public access to all its visitor centers, fire stations and offices will be restricted for two weeks beginning Monday. “Fire stations and other critical functions, like toilet cleaning and garbage removal, will remain staffed through the duration of the temporary facility closure,” the agency said. However, during the closure, all “currently opened” campgrounds, picnic areas and trails will stay open. “The safety and health of our first responders, employees, and those who visit the Angeles National Forest is my first consideration and this will help in that regard,” said Jerome Perez, forest supervisor of the Angeles National Forest, in a statement. “We must use every tool and enhanced safety measure at our disposal to protect our employees, and right now unfortunately, that means closing access to our facilities for two weeks.” L.A. County on Sunday reported a staggering 45,584 new cases of COVID-19, a daily record since the start of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Great Smoky Mountains National Park sets record in 2021 with 14 million visitors

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park experienced the busiest year on record with 14,137,812 visits. Visitation exceeded the 2019 record by 1.5 million visits and 2020 visitation by more than 2 million visits. The park has increasingly become a year-round destination with eight monthly visitation records set during winter and spring months in 2021.
TRAVEL
Big Bend National Park to start road resurfacing project

Big Bend National Park has announced a three-month road resurfacing project in several areas of the park. The project will be focused on cleaning, prepping and resurfacing the park’s 120 miles of paved roads, as well as the Chisos Basin and Rio Grande Village Campgrounds. No road closures are...
LIFESTYLE
Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon continue to top dangerous parks list

Thousands of people find themselves in sticky situations at America's national parks each year. "From heatstroke, to hypothermia, to facing severe weather ... to getting horribly lost," Mother Nature can pose a variety of challenges, according to Carl J. Borg, founder Outforia, an online resource for outdoors enthusiasts, which recently analyzed and shared National Park Service data on the parks with the most search and rescue incidents in recent years.
WEATHER
Acadia National Park Is Hiring For Youth Park Job For Summer 2022

Attention older kids and parents of older kids. Check out this opportunity of a lifetime in one of America's greatest places!. Acadia National Park posted to Facebook on Friday that they are looking to hire young adults, ages 15 to 18, to not only take in the beautiful sights and sounds of Maine's amazing Acadia National Park, but also help take care of the park.
MAINE STATE
Shenandoah National Park releases details for Old Rag pilot project

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Shenandoah National Park will begin a pilot project designed to improve the visitor experience and protect fragile natural resources at Old Rag, one of the Park’s most popular hiking destinations. The pilot is intended to help the Park evaluate and possibly...
LIFESTYLE
What you need to know before going to Yosemite and other national parks in 2022

After a 2021 filled with pandemic uncertainty and anxiety about all things indoors, many travelers are sure to be thinking hard about national park destinations in the West this year. But there’s plenty of change and uncertainty outdoors, too. If you’re leaning toward a park trip, here’s a roundup...
TRAVEL
Stevenson Park to close for 4 weeks due to trail construction

Stevenson Park will be officially closed starting Jan. 18 for an estimated four weeks, according to the city of Friendswood. Located at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, the park is being closed for the first phase of its walking trail project, according to a Jan. 18 press release. The project will be split into two phases with phase one taking about four weeks to complete and the entire project taking around four months to be completely finished.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX

