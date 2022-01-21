ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Byrd inDEPTH: President Biden’s first year

By Brad Byrd
 1 day ago

We are one year to the day into the presidency of Joe Biden. His administration has seen victories and defeats. The latest loss is the failure to get the enhanced voting rights ac into law, this despite Democratic majorities in both houses of congress. The filibuster is still alive.

Dr. Robert Dion, the associate professor of political science and Igleheart Chair at the University of Evansville spoke with Brad Byrd about the president’s first year. You can view the interview in the video player above.

