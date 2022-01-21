ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored in big way

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hstR_0drasPYo00

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored in a big way.

It might not be Martin Luther King Jr. Day anymore, but dozens still gathered to honor him in this special way. The event was called “Real Justice, Real Freedom: A Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration”.

“I’m always excited to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King… not just his life, but his legacy.”

Andre Washington, keynote speaker

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a name you’ve heard go down in the books.

You know Dr. King as the man who stood for freedom, equality, and justice for all people. Now decades later, his legacy remains…

“Martin Luther King was a wonderful Christian man who fought for the rights of the American people.”

John McVey, attendee

“I highly respected the man. I thought he was a hero for civil rights and for the rights of all people.”

Phyllis McVey, attendee

Thursday night dozens, like John and Phyllis McVey, are remembering Dr. King as the man he was: a hero. Dr. King’s impacted the lives of everyone in this room. Even Ohio’s NAACP Vice President Andre Washington, who was also tonight’s keynote speaker.

Washington went on about what’s happening in the House and Senate, voting rights, and giving back.

“I’m going to be talking about what we can do to give back because Dr. King’s holiday is not a day off, but it’s a day on to give back to the community, and I know personally, I give back to the community cuz service is the rent we pay and I pay my rent and I pay it on time everyday.”

Andre Washington, keynote speaker

Washington raised awareness in this room tonight, but above all he hopes everyone remembers Dr. King as the man he once was, and if Washington could, he would thank Dr. King himself for all he’s done.

“Well the first thing I would say is ‘thank you’. Thank you for the Doors you have opened up. Thank you for the things you have done and ask him what can we do to build on his legacy, on his dream for all of Americans.”

Andre Washington, keynote speaker
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In some areas of the Mountain State, you can file a claim if your car is damaged by a pothole. According to the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission, if the incident happens on a state road, you can file a claim with the state. The claimant will need to include the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio baby dies after being in the care of a babysitter

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH)–An Ohio mother is desperate to find out what led to her toddler’s death. Graclynn Young was 15-months-old when she died in the hospital in August, after spending the afternoon at a babysitter’s house in Coshocton. Investigators with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office say they are running into roadblocks, while information that has […]
COSHOCTON, OH
KIAH

Houston Happens – Honoring life & legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., winner of MLK Jr. Oratory competition performs LIVE, MLK National Day of Service, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Big day on Houston Happens! We celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the winner of the MLK Junior oratory competition. The winner will perform his speech live on-air. And today isn’t a “day off” it’s a “day on”! You’re encouraged to volunteer in honor of Dr. King. Find […]
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr King#Voting Rights#Wtrf#Christian#American#House#Senate
WTRF- 7News

What won’t Meat Loaf do for love?

Rock legend Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. Meat Loaf had a hit song called ‘ I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ and there has been speculation of what the ‘that’ was in the song. In a Yahoo interview, Meat Loaf explained the song, “Jim Steinman, who I […]
MUSIC
WTRF- 7News

One lane open following truck crash on I-470 East

Bethlehem, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews are still on scene of a crash involving a truck on I-470 Eastbound in Bethlehem that happened Saturday afternoon. All lanes were blocked earlier, but one is now open to traffic as cleanup continues. However, the on-ramp to I-470 East from Bethlehem remains closed. Officials have not released any further […]
BETHLEHEM, WV
WTRF- 7News

Nailers Deliver the Boom on Kalamazoo, 6-2

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers got some key contributors back in the lineup on Friday night and continued their success from a week ago, as they returned to WesBanco Arena. Shaw Boomhower collected four points in his return, while Cam Hausinger added two goals, and Nick Hutchison tacked on a goal and an assist, as […]
NHL
WTRF- 7News

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park Keeps Streak Alive Over John Marshall

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park swept the regular season series with John Marshall Friday night with a 68-38 win over the Monarchs. The win was also the Patriots 35th straight over JM. Aiden Davis led the Park with 25 points, Brett Phillips added 18. Roman Gray led the Monarchs with 13 points.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling University students make the most of the cold weather

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling University students are taking these cold temperatures and making the most of it.  The Campus Activities Board set up an ice-less ice-skating rink for students to get some fresh air and spend time with their friends. Campus Activities Board President, Alisa Shelt says it’s important to have events like this for their student body. She said the winter months […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia School Choice Fair showcases the state’s variety of educational resources

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The education opportunities in West Virginia are endless. As a part of National School Choice Week, families gathered for an education fair to connect with different schools. West Virginia Voices for Education Choices and the Cardinal Institute hosted the West Virginia School Choice Fair, families were able to speak with a variety of local schools and institutions to find the perfect fit for […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Meat Loaf, singer, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. The singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday, […]
CELEBRITIES
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy