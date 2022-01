In December 2021, the International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB) outlined tips and tricks as a precaution for people hoping to “’lose a few pandemic pounds’ or a little extra holiday weight” entering 2022. Given the sheer number of scams that have flourished out of thin air, the BBB did their part to educate the public on steps to deciphering between legitimate and illegitimate products. Believe it or not, some of the tips provided are quite straightforward, yet both scammers and the public fail to pick up on them.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO