Biden's team says it's on alert for omicron disruptions in China

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Biden administration is monitoring real-time data obtained from businesses operating in China to determine whether outbreaks of the omicron variant of coronavirus pose a risk to U.S. supply chains, an administration official said. It’s too early to tell whether there will be any impact on...

