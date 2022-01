Two Southeast Iowa Super Conference dual victories is what the Columbus Community/Winfield-Mt. Union wrestling team picked up on Thursday by sweeping a home triangular. The Wildcats were on the right side of a 42-33 score against Mediapolis and 39-25 over Van Buren. They went 5-6 in contested matches with Russell Coil having two of the victories at 285 lbs by fall in 22 seconds and a 3-0 decision. Other Wildcat wins included Ty Scorpil by fall (4:45), Lane Genkinger at 152 lbs by a 7-2 count, and Kai Malone at 220 lbs by fall (2:45).

