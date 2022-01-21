ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby and Malkin score, Penguins hold off Senators 6-4

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was...

Mike Matheson, Penguins hold on against Senators

Mike Matheson had two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins built a four-goal lead, then held off the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday. Dominik Simon, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust each added two assists for the Penguins, who have won 14 of 16.
Today in Hockey History: Jan. 20

Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
Grant’s 2 goals lead Anaheim Ducks’ 5-1 rout of Tampa Bay

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derek Grant scored two goals, John Gibson made 32 saves and the Anaheim Ducks emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kevin Shattenkirk and Vinni Lettieri had a goal and an assist apiece, and Nicolas Deslauriers added a short-handed, empty-net goal. Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for the Lightning, whose four-game winning streak ended in these teams’ first meeting since Jan. 31, 2020. Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry got several standing ovations in his first game in Anaheim since the Ducks bought out his contract in 2019. The 2011 NHL MVP spent his first 14 seasons in Orange County.
NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […] The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
DeAngelo leads Hurricanes to 6-3 win over Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo had a goal and two assists against his former team as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 6-3. Sebastian Aho also had a goal and two assists, while Vincent Trocheck, Seth Jarvis, Jesper Fast and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the first meeting of the season between the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division. Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists apiece, and Frederik Andersen stopped 20 shots in Carolina’s third straight win. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider each had a power-play goal and an assist for the Rangers. Greg McKegg, an ex-Hurricanes player, got his first goal of the season. Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves.
