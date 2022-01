While we are currently in the show’s offseason, “Yellowstone” fans are going to be talking about season four for a long time. One of season four’s most surprising elements was the feud between “Yellowstone” ranch hands Lloyd and Walker. The two were fighting for the affection of buckle bunny Laramie. She first took a liking to Lloyd in season three but jumped Walker’s bed at the end of the season. That sparked a major fight between the two, culminating in Lloyd stabbing Walker in the chest after smashing his guitar. Sensing he was losing control over the bunkhouse due to the presence of females, John fires the female ranch hands. This includes Laramie, Mia and Teeter being exiled from the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse. Teeter pleads with John Dutton for her job and he relents after realizing she had been branded by Rip Wheeler. She is allowed to stay in the bunkhouse and Laramie and Mia also return later on.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO