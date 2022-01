This week will see the premiere of Naomi, the latest series within The CW's ever-evolving universe of DC shows. The series has an impressive array of talent in front of and behind the camera, including co-creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay. DuVernay, whose work includes A Wrinkle in Time, When They See Us, and 13, has been vocal in her excitement about bringing the story of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) to the small screen — and she continued that hype on social media on Monday, sharing a new trailer for the series ahead of its Tuesday premiere.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO