Middletown South beats Middletown North - Girls basketball recap

Jamilah Hayles set career highs in scoring and rebounding as the senior finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds in Roselle’s 58-35 victory over Union in Roselle. Kennedy Vaughn added 15 points with four blocks for Roselle (2-5), which sprinted out to a 14-4 first quarter lead. Aaliyah Littles scored 11 points and Zoe Boston added eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

ROSELLE, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO