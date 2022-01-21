ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Middletown South beats Middletown North - Girls basketball recap

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Cassidy Brown led Middletown South with 12 points as it got past Middletown North, 37-30 in Middletown Township. Renee Wells posted 11 points for the Eagles...

