Middletown South beats Middletown North - Girls basketball recap
Cassidy Brown led Middletown South with 12 points as it got past Middletown North, 37-30 in Middletown Township. Renee Wells posted 11 points for the Eagles...www.nj.com
Cassidy Brown led Middletown South with 12 points as it got past Middletown North, 37-30 in Middletown Township. Renee Wells posted 11 points for the Eagles...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0