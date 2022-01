Perry Cuccaro of Westfield bowled a perfect game to win the boys individual Union County Tournament title on Friday at Jersey Lanes in Linden. Cuccaro, a junior and defending UCT champ as a freshman, defeated Roi Antonio from Elizabeth in the final, 300-199. The fourth seed won four consecutive games -- all over 200 -- in the stepladder portion. He defeated his first three opponents (Michael McFadden from Hillside, Michael Martins form Roselle Park, and Chris Thomas of Union by at least 20 pins in the first three rounds of the playoff.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 35 MINUTES AGO