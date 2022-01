January 17, 2022, 10:07 AM · I have an upcoming recital that is supposed to take place during the end of May, and I was wondering what other piece I should play for it. The person hosting the recitals ( It’s a recital for all High School Musicians in my district) wants us to play 2 pieces of contrasting genres. I have already chosen one piece; The First Movement of Mozart 4 which I have already worked on extensively for my UIL Solo and Ensemble on the 29th of this month, but I don’t know what other piece would be of similar difficulty and provide a nice Contrast to Mozart.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO