After this week’s nail-biting episode of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” we already can’t wait to see what next week brings. Though based on the teaser for the Jan. 24 episode, it looks like we can expect lots of action and high-stakes scenarios. The teaser, which airs a the end of each episode, indicates that the “NCIS: Hawai’i” team might need to break a few rules to get some answers. See the teaser for yourself in the video below before we break it down.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO