Montana State

Bishop scores 26 to lead Montana St. past N. Arizona 89-84

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Xavier Bishop had a season-high 26 points as Montana State narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 89-84 on Thursday night.

Bishop made 11 of 12 free throws. He added six assists. Jubrile Belo had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Montana State (13-5, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tyler Patterson added 14 points. Nick Gazelas had 12 points.

Jalen Cone had 26 points for the Lumberjacks (6-10, 2-3). Nik Mains added 13 points. Keith Haymon had 12 points.

The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
abc17news.com

Bishop leads George Washington past Rhode Island 63-61

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — James Bishop scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead jumper with 55 seconds remaining to propel George Washington to a 63-61 victory over Rhode Island. Hunter Dean had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (6-11, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak on the road. Jeremy Sheppard had 12 points for the Rams (12-5, 3-2), who led 33-25 at halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26

Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State. The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Orlando Sentinel

UCF defeats Tulane 68-66 in dramatic fashion

For the second straight game, the UCF men’s basketball team trailed by double digits in the second half before mounting a comeback win over an American Athletic Conference opponent. The Knights, who trailed by 13 with 10 minutes left, won 68-66 over Tulane on Saturday inside Addition Financial Arena thanks to the sharpshooting of true freshman Darius Johnson and Darin Green Jr. along with the ...
