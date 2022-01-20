ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FTSE 100 gains on mining strength, Unilever boost; Deliveroo jumps

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 add 0.4%

Jan 20 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Thursday led by mining stocks and Unilever after the consumer products maker dropped its plan to acquire GSK’s healthcare business, while food delivery platform Deliveroo jumped on order growth hitting the top of its outlook range.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4%, helped by miners BHP Group, Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Unilever.

Unilever rose 1.5% after it effectively abandoned its plans to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare business, saying it would not raise its 50-billion-pound offer that GSK previously rejected.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 0.4%.

Primark owner Associated British Foods dropped 1% after it said the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant dented shopper numbers in December.

Food delivery company Deliveroo rose 5.6% on strong quarterly order value growth. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street shakes off Fed, Ukraine anxiety as oil dips

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A tumultuous day on Wall Street saw stocks end higher after posting heavy losses earlier in the day, as uncertainty over rising geopolitical tensions and Fed policy weighed down oil and boosted safe havens. All three major U.S. stock indices closed the day in positive...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Deliveroo#Mining Equipment#Glaxosmithkline#Ftse#European#Gsk#Bhp Group#Anglo American#Primark#British Foods#Omicron
Shore News Network

Unilever shares gain after activist investor Peltz builds stake

(Reuters) -Unilever’s shares rose 5% on Monday following reports activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods maker, as its strategy comes under scrutiny after a short-lived pursuit of GSK’s consumer healthcare arm. Peltz’s activist hedge fund, Trian Partners, has built an unspecified stake...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market pares decline as technology rallies

TORONTO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index on Monday fell to a five-week low as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine and aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment, but the index clawed back much of its earlier decline. The Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Shore News Network

IBM revenue beats on cloud strength, shares jump

(Reuters) -IBM beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, bolstered by the IT giant’s exit from its slow-growing businesses to focus on cloud as enterprises worldwide digitize operations. Shares of Big Blue rose 6.3% in trading after the bell, as the company also reiterated its forecast for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Australia shares set for weak start, NZ stocks fall

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a weak start on Tuesday as an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions have spooked investors, with local oil-related stocks likely to decline as crude prices fell about 2% overnight. The local share price index futures was down...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Fortescue reports rise in shipments but flags labour shortage

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday posted a 2% rise in second-quarter shipments, but warned of pressures from strong demand for labour and resources, as well as supply chain constraints due to the pandemic. The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 47.5 million tonnes (mt)...
INDUSTRY
Deadline

Market Rebounds In Volatile Trading But Netflix, Meme Stocks Led by AMC Extend Losses Ahead of Fed Meeting, Next Round Of Quarterly Earnings

Wall Street had a wild start to the week, with stock markets rebounding to end Monday higher after plunging on worries about rising interest rates and tensions in Ukraine. Media stocks mostly ended up in positive territory, though AMC and Netflix were notable exceptions, declining 7% and 2.6%, respectively. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finished higher after a swing of hundreds of points. In the early going, he damage was pretty severe, with the S&P joining the Nasdaq in territory that qualifies as a correction. Economists generally define a correction as a 10% decline from the peak, which came last...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher in late market reversal

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street bounced back from a steep sell-off late in the session to close higher on Monday, with bargain hunters pushing the indexes into positive territory. The S&P 500 earlier came close to confirming a correction as investors focused on concerns about an increasingly...
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500 eyes first correction since 2020 pandemic collapse

NEW YORK/ SAN FRANCISCO Jan 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500's tumble on Monday put the world's most-followed stock index within reach of confirming its first correction since the 2020 collapse in global markets brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Slammed by ongoing worries about inflation rates and by geopolitical...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

288K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy