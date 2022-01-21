ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Sent to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Larsson was sent down to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Off to taxi squad

Lettieri was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly. Lettieri continues to cycle through levels for the Ducks. The 26-year-old may return to the active roster Friday if Troy Terry doesn't clear the COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Larsson
MyChamplainValley.com

Middlebury Hall of Famer Kent Hughes ’92 introduced as Canadiens GM

The Montreal Canadiens have added even more local representation to its leadership. New Habs general manager and Middlebury alum Kent Hughes was formally introduced to the media at the Bell Centre on Wednesday afternoon, addressing reporters in both French and English. Hughes becomes the 18th GM in Montreal history, and spent the previous 25 as […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi#Capfriendly#Ducks
CBS Sports

Bruins' Oskar Steen: Reverts to taxi squad

Steen was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Steen has played in nine straight games, so there's a good chance he's back on the active roster for Thursday's meeting with the Capitals. He's at five points and 19 hits in 12 NHL contests this season.
NHL
griffinshockey.com

Pickard Gets Called to Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Pickard was the backup goaltender for Detroit on Jan. 17 against Buffalo and has appeared in 113 NHL games throughout his career, with his most recent game action coming on May 8, 2021 against Columbus. The netminder has posted a 34-53-10 record in the NHL with a 3.01 goals against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts. The 10-year-pro has seen action in 26 of the 32 games this season with Grand Rapids. He set a new AHL career high for consecutive games played (14) on Dec. 10 at Manitoba and made his 12th straight start on Dec. 22, which set a new career high for the goaltender. Pickard currently places sixth in the AHL with a 2.34 goals against average while his 0.929 save percentage ranks second.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mikey Eyssimont: Down to taxi squad

Eyssimont has been assigned to the Jets' taxi squad, CapFriendly. Eyssimont did not draw into Tuesday's game versus the Capitals. The 25-year-old may return to the active roster as an emergency forward for Thursday versus the Predators, though it's unclear if he'd play.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Danny O'Regan: Rises to taxi squad

O'Regan was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday. O'Regan has made one appearance at the NHL level this season. The 27-year-old has 14 points in 25 contests with AHL San Diego, where he figures to see most of his playing time.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Sent down to taxi squad

Dauphin was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Dauphin has played in the last four games, though he didn't log a point in that span. The 26-year-old has three points in nine appearances for the Canadiens this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Moves to taxi squad

Vaakanainen was demoted to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Vaakanainen could be back with the big club if Mike Reilly (COVID-19 protocols) remains out for Thursday's game versus the Capitals. He has four helpers in six contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Dropped to taxi squad

Foudy was reassigned to the taxi squad Thursday. Foudy will likely continue to bounce between levels through the season. He picked up one shot and one hit in 11:51 of ice time during his season debut with the Blue Jackets on Saturday against the Panthers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Greg Pateryn: Down to taxi squad

Pateryn was reassigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly. Pateryn played Wednesday versus the Avalanche, but he only logged 9:51 of ice time. It's unclear if he'll return to the active roster ahead of Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Assigned to taxi squad

Bernard-Docker was reassigned to the taxi squad from the active roster Friday. Bernard-Docker has averaged 14:56 of ice time and distributed one assist over seven NHL appearances. The 21-year-old has been held without a point over his last six appearances. Josh Brown is likely to see expanded minutes upon Bernard-Docker's reassignment.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Assigned to taxi squad

Dostal was demoted from the active roster to the taxi squad Thursday. Dostal made two appearances, including one start, since being elevated last Friday. The 21-year-old stopped 33 of 35 shots on net in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Chicago. Dostal's reassignment to the taxi squad indicates Anthony Stolarz (COVID-19 protocols) could be nearing a return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Seth Griffith: On taxi squad

Griffith was promoted to the taxi squad from AHL Bakersfield on Friday. Griffith has racked up nine goals and 33 points through 25 AHL contests this season. He could see some time in Edmonton's bottom six at some point in the near future.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy