Roundup: Crooksville boys fall short of first win

GRANVILLE — Visiting Crooksville held a six-point halftime lead on Thursday.

But, the Ceramics couldn't quite close the deal, as Granville Christian rallied for a 68-66 victory.

Ryan Moore finished with 24 points, including a 9-of-9 effort at the line to pace Crooksville (0-13), while Konlan McIntyre added 13 points and Blaze Hunter chipped in 11. McIntyre and Hunter made three 3s apiece.

Hunter hit a pair of 3s, McIntyre added a triple and Moore had four points in the first quarter to keep Crooksville within 16-15 after one.

Moore collected eight points and McIntyre added five points to help the Ceramics build a 36-30 halftime advantage.

Jog Bennie helped Granville Christian rally, scoring 16 of his game-high 37 points in the third quarter. He made three of his five triples in that stanza, as GCA (8-5) led 54-53 after three, and also hit from deep in the fourth.

Andrew Benville added 14 points and Zac Leija nine points for GCA.

Wrestling

Philo sweeps MVL duals: The Electrics defeated River View 48-24 and topped John Glenn 39-28 in Big School Division duals on Wednesday.

John Brown (113), Brayden Bernard (150) and Steel Hambel (285) earned pins, Drew Lincicome (165) won by major decision and Talan Bailey (138) had a decision for Philo against River View, while J.D. Herron (175) and Cruz Mobley (215) won by pin for the Black Bears.

Lincicome (165), Landon Gill (215) and Hambel (285) posted pins and Bailey (138) earned a decision for Philo against John Glenn, while Caden Miller (144) and Ethan Derwacter (190) won by pin and Jack Lee (157) scored a major decision for the Muskies.

John Glenn defeated Maysville 30-21, as Jared Smith (120) and Jack Lee (150) earned pins for the Muskies. Anthony Humphrey (126), Logan Wilhite (144) and Gauge Samson (285) scored pins and Colton Smitley (138) earned a decision for the Panthers.

Coshocton sweeps MVL duals: The Redskins topped Crooksville 36-22 and defeated Morgan 36-21.

Kobe Rust (157), Darion Smitley (165) and Benton Guinther (175) won by pin for Coshocton against Crooksville, while Dominic Lawson (144), Smitley and Zane Stanton (215) won by pin against Morgan.

Corbyn Browning (120) and Hunter Browning (144) had pins and Christian Browning (132) won by major decision for the Ceramics against Coshocton, while Corbyn Browning (113) and Christian Browning (126) earned pins and J.J. Bookless (175) won by decision for the Ceramics against Meadowbrook, which won the match 48-21.

Elijah Burkhart (120) and Bradley Spencer (138) earned pins and Brayden Strode (132) had a decision for Morgan against Coshocton.

Kamdon Morrison (144), Stephon Blackwell (157) and Austin Steele (190) posted pins for the Colts in the win over Crooksville.

Girls Basketball

Zanesville 53, Lakewood 40: Jersey Draughn and Kandrea Sowers combined for 34 points, as the Lady Devils (9-5) picked up a Licking County League win.

Draughn hit a pair of 3s and Sowers added four points to put Zanesville up 12-6 through one, and two triples by Draughn and another 3 from Addy Antonetz in the second helped the Lady Devils build a 28-10 halftime advantage.

Sowers had 10 of her 16 points in the third, as Zanesville led 45-26 after three.

Draughn finished with 18 points and Kylie Osborne added six in the win.

John Glenn 55, Dover 46: Angela Kumler led the Muskies with 14 points, as they earned a road win over the Crimson Tornadoes.

Mya Oliver added 13 points, including a 9-of-12 effort at the line, and Kylah Morgan chipped in nine for John Glenn, which led 11-7 after one quarter before pushing the lead to 30-18 at the half. Oliver had six points, Kumler five points and Chelsea Sotherden and Mckinzi Linscott four points each in the second.

Dover pulled within 37-35 entering the fourth, but Kumler and Oliver combined to go 9 of 12 at the line in the final stanza to help seal the win.

Tri-Valley 55, Maysville 15: Lexi Howe scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter, as the host Scotties (15-1, 10-0) raced out to an 18-2 first-quarter advantage in a MVL Big School Division win.

Anna Krupa collected a team-high 14 points and Mackenzie Harvey added 10 points for Tri-Valley, which led 36-11 at the half and 51-13 after three.

Jayda McGarvey had six points to lead the Panthers (1-14, 1-10).

Swimming

Tri-Valley splits dual with New Phila: The Scottie girls won 96-68, while the boys were edged 66-65 by the Quakers.

Winners for the Scotties were Allie Norman in the girls 200 free (2:30), Hansel Holmes in the boys 200 free (1:58.38) and 100 back (1:01.5), Dani Stewart in the girls 200 IM (2:41.97), Jesi Fuhriman in the girls 50 free (26.77) and 100 free (1:00.61), Abri Mallett in the girls 500 free (6:21), Emma Pratt in the girls 100 back (1:12.91), Mia Fuhriman in the girls 100 breast (1:22.76) and the boys 400 free relay of Gabe Lentz, Isaac Lanning, Arpen Parekh and Blaine Cox (4:49).

John Glenn competes in pool: The Muskies competed against Coshocton and Newark, as Westin Walrath, Adam Johnson, Owen Headley and Lincoln Parks won the 200 medley (2:20.89) and 200 free (2:04.12), Headley was first in the 200 free (2:36) and Parks won the 50 free (29.68).