This study aimed to explore the association between sleep duration on workdays and blood pressure (BP) including systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) in non-overweight/obese population. A cross-sectional study composed of 2887 individuals from NHANES was conducted. Subjective sleep duration on workdays were evaluated by the questionnaire. Multiple linear regression analyses were done to explore the relationship between sleep duration and BP. Compared with sleep duration of 6"“8Â h, both sleep duration"‰<"‰6Â h and"‰â‰¥"‰8Â h on workdays were significantly associated with increased SBP (Î², 3.58 [95% CI 1.60, 5.56] and 1.70 [95% CI 0.76, 2.64], respectively). However, the significant association was not founded in DBP. The stratified analyses showed that in females, sleep duration (<"‰6Â h or"‰â‰¥"‰8Â h) on workdays were associated with SBP (Î²"‰="‰5.99 and 2.41, respectively, both P"‰<"‰0.0005). In addition, the SBP levels were much higher among participants aged (â‰¥"‰60) with sleep duration"‰<"‰6Â h. The effect size was 7.23 (P"‰="‰0.0217). In the subgroup classified by race, a significantly positive association between sleep duration (<"‰6Â h,"‰â‰¥"‰8Â h) and SBP can be seen in the White population (Î²"‰="‰6.64 (P"‰="‰0.0007) and 1.91 (P"‰="‰0.0215), respectively). In non-overweight/obese population, both short sleep duration (<"‰6Â h) and long sleep duration (â‰¥"‰8Â h) on workdays were correlated with higher level of SBP.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO