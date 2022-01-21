ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

$3.1M to advance pediatric obesity research

By UH News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMetabolic diseases such as obesity are the leading causes of deaths among adults, and are increasingly becoming an epidemic in the U.S. A University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center researcher has been awarded $3.1 million from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development to further his research efforts to provide...

