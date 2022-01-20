ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedro the Lion's David Bazan in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib

By Lars Gotrich
 4 days ago

The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu. You can watch a conversation between poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib and singer-songwriter David Bazan. Havasu is a...

Pedro The Lion :: Transmissions

Welcome to a bonus edition of Transmissions with David Bazan of Pedro The Lion joining host Jason P. Woodbury to discuss the release of the band’s surprise album Havasu. Like 2019’s Phoenix, the record focuses on Bazan’s youth in Arizona. In this loose conversation, Bazan describes how he approached writing about his early teenage years, the enduring artistic influence of Fugazi, his initial relationship with Christian rock, and the work of Tom Petty.
Pedro the Lion surprise-release new album ‘Havasu’ (listen!)

We were just saying that we're anticipating Pedro the Lion's second reunion album, and -- surprise! -- IT'S HERE. It's called Havasu, and it just dropped digitally via Polyvinyl (with physical pre-orders launched too). In the band's new bio, which was penned by Speedy Ortiz's Sadie Dupuis, band leader David Bazan reveals that Havasu is the second album in a series of five albums, which started with 2019's Phoenix. An excerpt reads:
Stream Pedro the Lion's surprise album, join the Listening Party with David Bazan

The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu and we're going to listen to the new album in its entirety with singer-songwriter David Bazan. The poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib will host the Listening Party via NPR Music's YouTube channel today at 2 p.m. ET.
David Bazan goes home again (and again)

Two years ago, David Bazan was four weeks away from turning in Havasu, his sixth album as Pedro The Lion, when he called his label to tell them he was scrapping the deadline. The bones of the project fit together fine: this was the second in a five-album arc about Bazan’s childhood, each record devoted to a place he lived while his father, a Pentecostal music pastor, moved from flock to flock across the United States. Bazan had worked every bit as hard on Havasu as he had on Phoenix, the first in the series. He’d traveled back to Lake Havasu, the synthetic desert city where he spent seventh grade, four or five times; he’d revisited innocuous intersections and felt his memories rush back. He’d taken notes, traced out melodies.
