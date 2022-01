Removing. Subtracting. Less is more. The mystery that lies beneath the surface, the matter that has been removed, is as important as what remains. It’s how Stefani Esta defines her art. Her sculptures are big and heavy and solid — steel and stone — but she grinds and gouges and carves, applies chemicals and paint before removing it and adding it all over again. She says she trusts the process will eventually reveal what wants to be discovered.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO