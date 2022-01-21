ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man charged with human smuggling after baby, teen, 2 adults die near Canadian border

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The United States Attorney’s Office for the...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Canadian Border#Border Crossings#Indian#A U S Border Patrol#Rcmp#Mounties#Immediatel
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman's conviction in '91 killing of 5-year-old son tossed

New Jersey's Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the 2016 conviction of a Florida woman for killing her 5-year-old son 25 years earlier, ruling that despite the jury’s verdict, prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove she had purposely caused the boy’s death. It was a stunning turnaround in one of New Jersey's most infamous cold cases, which had remained unresolved for years even though Michelle Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset after she gave varying accounts of what happened on the day Timothy Wiltsey was last seen. It also means Lodzinski cannot be tried...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
The Independent

US suspect in rape and murder of schoolgirl identified 26 years later

The Atlanta police have identified a recently deceased suspect who allegedly raped and killed a teenager by shooting her twice in the face in 1995.Twenty-six years later, the police said that the late Kelvin Arnold assaulted and fatally shot 14-year-old Nacole Smith on 7 June 1995 while she was on her way to school.Mr Arnold died of liver and kidney failure while in hospice care in August 2021 in Fulton County. He was 49 years old.“There are literally boxes, and boxes, and boxes of data and reports and evidence that has been analysed as it pertains to this case,” homicide...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
163K+
Followers
43K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy