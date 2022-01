The seventh page of Alabama’s pregame notes package features a bold headline on the left side of the page for “BLUE COLLAR PTS.”. It’s coach Nate Oats’ formula that essentially tracks effort in a given game, awarding points for deflections, steals, etc. Listed by game, the Dec. 4 win over now-No. 1 Gonzaga stands out with 120.5 -- the season high. The Jan. 8 trip to Missouri jumps off the page for a different reason.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO