Leesburg police arrest teen suspect in shooting at crowded park

Police line caution tape (Nick Papantonis)

LEESBURG, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a felony after police say he opened fire at a local park while families were present and a local organization was holding a fundraiser

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The shooting happened at Berry Park in Leesburg on the afternoon of January 8.

According to Leesburg Police, a group of young men approached a car sitting at the entrance to the park and began shooting at the occupants.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between both groups before the car sped away from the scene.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Police say witnesses identified 17-year-old Theodore McNealy, Jr. as the person who started the shooting.

McNealy was arrested Monday and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police say they’re still working to identify a possible second shooter at the park that day.

They’re asking anyone with information on the case to call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 352-728-9786 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

©2022 Cox Media Group