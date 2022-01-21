ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Leesburg police arrest teen suspect in shooting at crowded park

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOIxG_0drap7ta00
Police line caution tape (Nick Papantonis)

LEESBURG, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a felony after police say he opened fire at a local park while families were present and a local organization was holding a fundraiser

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The shooting happened at Berry Park in Leesburg on the afternoon of January 8.

According to Leesburg Police, a group of young men approached a car sitting at the entrance to the park and began shooting at the occupants.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between both groups before the car sped away from the scene.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Police say witnesses identified 17-year-old Theodore McNealy, Jr. as the person who started the shooting.

McNealy was arrested Monday and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police say they’re still working to identify a possible second shooter at the park that day.

They’re asking anyone with information on the case to call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 352-728-9786 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Texas woman accused of trying to buy another woman’s child at Walmart

CROCKETT, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of attempting to buy another woman’s child while they were in a self-checkout line at Walmart, authorities said. Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, of Crockett, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony, The Messenger of Marshall reported. She was booked into the Houston County Jail and was released Thursday after posting $50,000 bail, according to KPRC-TV.
CROCKETT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central Florida#Leesburg Police#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

One monkey still on the loose after crash in Pennsylvania

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — As many as four monkeys escaped Friday from a tractor-trailer following a crash in Pennsylvania, according to police and multiple reports. Officials closed State Route 54 in Montour County for about three hours after a trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck, WNEP reported. Pennsylvania State Trooper Andrew Pelachick told The Daily Item that the tractor-trailer was headed for a laboratory at the time of the crash.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dallas police seize 42 fake paper license-plate tags in one-day operation

DALLAS — Police in Dallas seized 42 fake paper license plate tags during a one-day operation on Wednesday, authorities said. In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said the agency joined the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Homeland Security Investigations to make 149 traffic stops, tow 11 vehicles, make three arrests and recover four weapons and two stolen cars, The Dallas Morning News reported.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FDLE launches autism awareness training for 911 operators

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is launching a new course that will help 911 operators assist in the safe recovery of children with autism who go missing. The FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse’s new course outlines the steps dispatchers should use, including what questions...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — (AP) — A stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment, authorities say. Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend in the United States when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment. The shooting happened early Sunday morning, only three days into his visit.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
71K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy