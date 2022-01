For the second straight game, the UCF men’s basketball team trailed by double digits in the second half before mounting a comeback win over an American Athletic Conference opponent. The Knights, who trailed by 13 with 10 minutes left, won 68-66 over Tulane on Saturday inside Addition Financial Arena thanks to the sharpshooting of true freshman Darius Johnson and Darin Green Jr. along with the ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO