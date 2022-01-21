Jack Quinn scores first NHL goal in Sabres’ loss to Stars

Once again the Buffalo Sabres could not close out a game.

The Sabres led 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3, but the Dallas Stars rallied back to hand Buffalo a 5-4 loss at KeyBank Center on Thursday night.

Sabres rookie Jack Quinn scored his first NHL goal and recorded an assist in his second career game.

Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch were the other goal scorers for Buffalo.

Jason Robertson (2), Tyler Seguin (2) and Roope Hintz were the goal scorers for Dallas.

The Sabres were outshot 47-24, which resulted in Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell making a career-high 42 saves.

Buffalo’s power play went 1-for-3, but the team was just 1-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Sabres look to bounce back Saturday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m.

