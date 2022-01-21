ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Quinn scores first NHL goal in Sabres’ loss to Stars

Once again the Buffalo Sabres could not close out a game.

The Sabres led 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3, but the Dallas Stars rallied back to hand Buffalo a 5-4 loss at KeyBank Center on Thursday night.

Sabres rookie Jack Quinn scored his first NHL goal and recorded an assist in his second career game.

Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch were the other goal scorers for Buffalo.

Jason Robertson (2), Tyler Seguin (2) and Roope Hintz were the goal scorers for Dallas.

The Sabres were outshot 47-24, which resulted in Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell making a career-high 42 saves.

Buffalo’s power play went 1-for-3, but the team was just 1-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Sabres look to bounce back Saturday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m.

FingerLakes1.com

Sabres’ Jack Quinn to undergo MRI after suffering lower-body injury

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams spoke to the media prior to the teams practice Friday morning at KeyBank Center and revealed some surprising news. Rookie Jack Quinn suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of the Sabres’ 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. He will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign forward Jack Quinn from Amerks to taxi squad

The Buffalo Sabres reassigned forward Jack Quinn from the Rochester Americans to the taxi squad on Thursday. Quinn was the Sabres first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut on January 11 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The following day he was sent back to Rochester and all he’s done since then is score goals. Over the last four games, he has tallied six goals and three assists, including a four-goal game against the Belleville Senators on Saturday.
Buffalo News

Jack Quinn joins the Sabres' long injury list as Craig Anderson returns to practice

Just as the young core took flight, one of its prominent members became the latest Buffalo Sabres player on the injured list. Winger Jack Quinn underwent an MRI exam Friday to determine the severity of a lower-body injury suffered during the first period of the Sabres’ 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars in KeyBank Center one night earlier and will miss "some time," General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters.
Buffalo News

Sabres announce winger Jack Quinn to miss at least 4 weeks with injury

Sabres winger Jack Quinn will miss at least four weeks with a lower-body injury suffered during his second career NHL game, coach Don Granato announced Saturday morning. Quinn, 20, underwent an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury that didn't force him from the 5-4 loss to Dallas on Thursday night. He scored his first career NHL goal in the first period, a wrist shot on the power play that went bar down to beat Braden Holtby, and recorded an assist for a multipoint game.
WGR550

Jack Quinn scheduled for MRI; will miss some time

The injury news just keeps getting worse and worse for the Sabres on Friday. General manager Kevyn Adams says forward Jack Quinn got hurt in Thursday’s game against the Stars, and is having a MRI on Friday afternoon. Paul Hamilton has more:
theScore

Sabres rookie Jack Quinn out 4-6 weeks

Buffalo Sabres phenom Jack Quinn will miss four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday. The 20-year-old rookie made his NHL debut Jan. 11 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He played his second game on Thursday against the Dallas Stars and recorded two points, including his first NHL goal.
buffalohockeybeat.com

Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn and others give glimpse of Sabres’ future in loss

BUFFALO – Sabres rookie Jack Quinn scored his first NHL goal Thursday, a lethal wrist shot he wired under the crossbar from the right circle, four minutes after defenseman Rasmus Dahlin’s highlight-reel goal opened the scoring. Dahlin, who slickly moved in from the point to score, created Quinn’s...
Quinn, Dahlin provide highlights as Sabres fall to veteran Stars

Jack Quinn fired a shot off the crossbar for his first NHL goal. Rasmus Dahlin - wearing a letter for the first time in the NHL - deked past a defender to open the scoring. Dylan Cozens scored on a breakaway, and Alex Tuch continued a torrid start to his tenure in Buffalo.
