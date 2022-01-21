ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicago Bears interviewed Reggie McKenzie for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive.

By Tribune News Service
Denver Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager candidates and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires. Reggie McKenzie interviewed for the GM opening on Thursday, the team announced. <mark class="hl_orange">Reggie...

