Publication: Northport ranked as 2nd safest city despite pair of hate-related incidents

Northport ranked as the second safest city in the United States, according to a list created by CCTV Camera World.

The Long Island town has seen several hate-related incidents, but people in the town say they feel safe walking down Main Street.

"We're feeling comfortable being here," Northport resident Danny Stern says.

Longtime resident Greg Costa also say Northport should make the list every year

"We've been here for 45 years and there's never been a situation where we feel unsafe here," Costa says.

Two racial incidents, however, happened in the town.

One incident involved someone using a racial slur at an actor at the Engeman Theater, and the other was in the Northport-East Northport Union Free School District where racial and homophobic slurs were found written in a school bathroom.

There is no word if police were called in either of the incidents.

The publication used FBI stats from 2020 and considered violent and property crime rates per 100,000 people.

"I think it's a community effort," Stern says. "People here respect each other. They're friendly...they're nice. They look out for one another."