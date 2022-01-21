ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Seaford grandmother's quick thinking leads to arrest of suspected scammer

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A 73-year-old woman turned the tables on a suspected scammer, leading to an arrest in Seaford Thursday.

A man allegedly tried to steal $8,000 from a Seaford grandmother who quickly caught on and wound up scamming the would-be scammer.

The intended victim, Jean, received a phone call Thursday from someone claiming to be her grandson.

"He said he was in an accident, he said, 'I'm in jail,'" Jean says. "They said 'I was under the influence. The accident wasn't my fault. Some lady hit me but she's hurt and now I'm in jail.'"

The caller said he needed $8,000 and that a bail bondsman would come by to collect the money.

Jean, a former Nassau police 911 dispatcher, knew something was not right and called her local precinct.

Two officers came to the house and were taking a report from the woman when the man came to the door. They made the arrest there on the spot.

"It got real very fast, and I was lucky I had the local cops here," Jean says.

Jean also handed over an envelope to the would-be suspected thief. Instead of having $8,000 inside, she folded up paper towels.

"I was playing a game, it was entertaining," Jean says. "I didn't think it was really going to happen. I thought the guy would catch me in a lie. Obviously, I was pretty good because he believed me."

A department spokesperson acknowledged the arrest happened but would not provide a comment.

Police are planning to hold a news conference about the incident Friday.

Gina Donza
1d ago

I wonder if she knew it wasn’t her grandson’s voice on the phone. Knowing me, I would’ve said you’re not my grandson and hung up. Maybe her work history as a police dispatcher got her thinking it was a scam and wanted to catch this guy. She’s a wise woman and thank God it ended with no one getting hurt and the guy locked up. Now, we have to pray they don’t let him out on the new bail laws. Kudos to Grandma!

Gwendolyn Porter
1d ago

I saw the short news clip and was howling!!! Glad the officers were there. If they hadn't been it could have ended badly. Glad she's not hurt! U GO MISS JEAN!

