Variety spoke to veteran documentary executives and filmmakers who believe each of HBO's Music Box documentaries costs between $2 million to $3 million to make, which is pretty cheap considering the cost of licensing music. But Simmons says record labels find that Music Box offers a "little bit of a revenue stream." For instance, he says, "Limp Bizkit, weirdly after Woodstock 99 (premiered) had a moment for the first time in a while. So documentaries have the power to do that because you’re watching them and then you immediately go to your phone — to Spotify — and you start listening. I did that with <i>The Beatles: Get Back. I have a Beatles playlist now.” Simmons also believes that Music Box will have a long shelf life that will earn HBO money for years to come. “One of the reasons I was able to talk HBO into (doing this series) was I felt like it’s real intellectual property,” says Simmons. “IP that lives on. I saw it with 30 for 30. I saw all the different ways ESPN was able to extend this IP that we created for them. They sold it to Netflix. They sold it to Amazon. They made it a signature piece of ESPN Plus when they were launching (the streamer). It had a sustainability that extended beyond the premiere.”

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO