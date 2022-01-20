Indonesia c.bank says ransomware attack did not impact services

(Adds suspension of explosives company and mines inspector) By Cooper Inveen and Christian Akorlie APIATE, Ghana, Jan 21 (Reuters) - At least 13 people were killed and scores injured when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine in western Ghana detonated, flattening a rural community, the police said on Friday. Smouldering timber and torn-up sheet metal marked where hundreds of houses had stood in Apiate, a settlement about 200 km (130 miles) west of the capital Accra. Thursday's blast left a crater roughly 20 meters (66 ft) wide. Doors and roofs were blown off other buildings, a Reuters reporter at the scene said. Rescue workers combed the site while excavators dug through the larger piles of dirt and debris. "We've seen damage to lives and property here that is just indescribable," said Daniel Adu-Gyamfi, a student from a nearby mining college who came to volunteer with the response team.

