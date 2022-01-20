ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indonesia c.bank says ransomware attack did not impact services

By Reuters
kitco.com
 5 days ago

JAKARTA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday that it had been attacked last month by ransomware, but the risk from the attack had been mitigated and did not affect its public services. "We were attacked, but so far so good as we took anticipatory measures...

