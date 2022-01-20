ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU Parliament agrees on proposal to take on U.S. tech giants

By Reuters
kitco.com
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Thursday signed off on a proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants, paving the way for talks on the plan with member countries and the European Commission. The Digital Services Act, a proposal from EU...

www.kitco.com

The Independent

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small pro-Russia party that has no seats in the parliament.The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up. It comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Very significant’ risk of Russia invading Ukraine – Dominic Raab

There is a “very significant” risk that Russia will mount an invasion of Ukraine according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab It comes as Britain accused President Vladimir Putin of plotting to install a pro-Moscow leader as head of the government in Russia’s neighbouring country.The Foreign Office took the unusual step of naming former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential Kremlin candidate to take over in Kyiv.Western allies have stepped up warnings that Russia will pay a heavy price if the estimated 100,000 troops massed on the border launch any kind of incursion into Ukraine.Asked if he thought...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss calls for ‘practical solutions’ to end N Ireland Protocol deadlock

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called for a “practical solutions” to resolve the deadlock with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Ms Truss is travelling to Brussels for her second meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic since taking over responsibility for the talks following the resignation of the Brexit minister Lord Frost.Following their first encounter at the Foreign Secretary’s country residence at Chevening in Kent earlier this month, the two sides agreed officials would enter into “intensified talks” in preparation for Monday’s meeting.It is expected that Ms Truss and Ms Sefcovic will hold a “closed” session with just...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
AFP

EU, US seek coordinated response to Russia over Ukraine crisis

The United States has ordered the families of its diplomats to leave Ukraine, as rising fears of a Russian invasion pushed Western officials to meet Monday in a bid to coordinate their response and compile a battery of sanctions against Moscow. The United States has led a diplomatic push to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine and to marshall its allies to prepare swingeing economic punishment for Moscow if he does act.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

EU nations urge stronger borders to ease migration pressure

Interior ministers from European Union nations experiencing pressure from unauthorized migration asked Friday for more action to strengthen and protect the bloc’s external borders.Ministers from countries that included Greece Poland Italy Austria and France, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, participated in a border security security conference in Lithuania's capital along with European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson. They said that reinforcing the EU's borders and cracking down on people smugglers would protect EU citizens and the lives of migrants and refugees from the Middle East and Africa who undertake hazardous journeys to reach Europe....
POLITICS
AFP

UK accuses Moscow of trying to install pro-Russia leader in Ukraine

Britain on Saturday alleged that it had information that Moscow was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv" as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grow. Tensions have soared in recent weeks as tens of thousands of Russian troops mass on Ukraine's border, along with an arsenal of tanks, fighting vehicles, artillery and missiles. London said it had seen evidence that several former Ukrainian politicians had maintained links with Russian intelligence services, and that former MP Yevgen Murayev was being considered as a potential leader. Some of those in contact with Russian intelligence officers were "currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine", the Foreign Office said in a statement, though did not release details of the evidence. A US official called the alleged plot "deeply concerning".
POLITICS
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. Russia's foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington ignored Moscow's security demands.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tech#Eu Parliament#Reuters#The European Parliament#The European Commission#The Digital Services Act#Alphabet#Dutch#Danish
The Independent

Taoiseach hails EU’s role in bringing peace to Ireland

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has praised the “vital role” of the European Union in bringing peace to the island of Ireland on the 50th anniversary of it joining the bloc.Friday marked half a century since then-Taoiseach Jack Lynch and foreign affairs minister Patrick Hillery signed the treaty in Brussels that took the fledging state into the European Economic Community.It laid the groundwork for a referendum in May 1972 which saw the Irish people vote by an overwhelming 83% in favour of joining the EEC, which was renamed the European Union in 1993.A young Irish state transitioned from relative economic stagnation...
POLITICS
AFP

China incensed by French parliament's genocide declaration

China condemned a French parliament resolution on Friday that accuses Beijing of carrying out a genocide against its Uyghur Muslim population, a move that has strained ties two weeks before the Winter Olympics. The resolution adds to a chorus of western nations that have criticised Beijing for placing around one million Uyghurs in forced labour camps, terming "the violence perpetrated by the People's Republic of China against the Uyghurs as constituting crimes against humanity and genocide". France's National Assembly joins Canada, the Netherlands, Britain and Belgium in having parliaments where lawmakers have passed similar motions. The United States government has formally accused China of genocide in western Xinjiang. But China rejects such accusations and hit out at French lawmakers on Friday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ministers making ‘misleading’ claims about Brexit blow to music tours, Lords inquiry warns

Ministers are making “misleading” claims about the costs and red tape facing performers trying to tour the EU after Brexit, a parliamentary inquiry says.Liz Truss is urged to carry out an “urgent review” of repeated assertions that problems have been eased – as a committee of peers backs protests made by musicians, led by Elton John.Their report rejects the departed David Frost’s attempt to wash his hands of the controversy – by arguing the culture department has responsibility – insisting the foreign secretary must take charge.And it raises the alarm over the plight of young musicians, denied the chance to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
pymnts.com

EU Parliament Approves Digital Service Act, Holding Big Tech Accountable for Content

The European Parliament approved on Thursday (Jan. 20), with 530 votes in favor, 78 against and 80 abstentions, the Digital Service Act (DSA). This bill will change the rules for handling illegal or potentially harmful content online, the liability of online providers for third party content and vetting obligations of third-party suppliers.
TECHNOLOGY
kitco.com

Europe threatens 'massive' sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Union threatened "massive" economic sanctions if Moscow attacks Ukraine, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken rallied allies on Thursday ahead of last-ditch crisis talks with Russia aimed at preventing war. Western countries are seeking to present a united diplomatic front before Blinken...
POLITICS
kitco.com

Google launches fresh appeal to overturn $2.8 bln fine at top EU court

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Google is filing an appeal at the European Union's top court against an earlier decision to uphold a $2.8 billion antitrust fine, a spokesperson for the Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit said late on Thursday, the company's second bid to overturn the penalty. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Finland's PM says NATO membership is "very unlikely" in her current term

HELSINKI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 19 story corrects headline and third paragraph to show Marin was talking about her current term of office) Finland does not plan to join NATO in the near future but is ready to stand with its European allies and United States by imposing tough sanctions on Russia if it attacks Ukraine, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.
POLITICS
cryptoslate.com

Russia’s central bank releases a damning report, proposing a blanket ban on crypto

Moscow could soon crackdown on cryptocurrency operations in the country, as Russia’s central bank released a damning 36-page proposal earlier this Thursday. Stating investor protection, financial stability and environmental concerns, the main regulator of Russia’s financial markets proposed outlawing the use and mining of cryptocurrencies in the country.
MARKETS
BBC

Metsola: EU parliament elects youngest ever president

Roberta Metsola has been elected as the youngest ever president of the European Parliament and the first woman in the role for 20 years. Ms Metsola, 43, has a record of being anti-abortion, but has billed herself as pro-LGBT rights. The Maltese national takes over the role from David Sassoli,...
POLITICS
WDBO

Liberals in EU parliament seek inquiry on abuse of spyware

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The third-largest group in the European Parliament called Wednesday for the establishment of a committee to investigate abuses by European Union governments with powerful spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group. Renew Europe, a liberal political grouping, made its appeal following reports that the...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

David Sassoli: Flags lowered for EU parliament leader

Leading EU figures have paid tributes to European Parliament President David Sassoli, who has died at the age of 65. The Italian former journalist and centre-left politician had been seriously ill for more than two weeks and cancelled all official activities. Mr Sassoli was admitted to hospital in Italy last...
EUROPE

Community Policy