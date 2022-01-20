Alumni Corner

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Becky Weber
 5 days ago

Megan Grunst of Lake Mills was among the more than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester. Grunst is a Fourth Year student in Iowa's College of Engineering and is majoring in Biomedical Engineering. Dean's list status was...

Steering Students and Alumni in the Right Direction

Helping students and alumni navigate their careers. As alumni and as Montclair State University employees, Adam Mayer ’00 MA (right) and Jeffrey Poulos ’15 MA (left) are passionate about student success. With this passion, they have created a career podcast called ‘Manual or Automatic: What Gears Are Driving Your Career.’ Both Mayer and Poulos received their master’s degrees in counseling. Mayer serves as the director of Career Services and Academic Programming for University College and Poulos is a career advisor at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS). The podcast, based on a car theme, is inspired by the duo’s passion for classic and muscle cars.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Nominations open for Distinguished Alumni Award

Southwestern Community College is now accepting nominations for the SCC Foundation’s fourth-annual Distinguished Alumni Award. To be considered for the award, nominees must have graduated with either a certificate, diploma, or degree from the institution known today as Southwestern Community College and previously as Southwestern Technical College (1979-1988), Southwestern Technical Institute (1967-1979) or Jackson County Industrial Education Center, a satellite of A-B Tech (1964-67).
SYLVA, NC
Recipients of 2022 Alumni Awards announced

Last week, Baylor University announced the recipients of the 2022 Alumni Awards. The university also announced that a celebration recognizing the recipients and “honoring the impact of alumni around the world” will be held on Feb. 18. This year’s recipients include Thasunda Brown Duckett, MBA ‘01 as the...
WACO, TX
Alumni Day in Mineola

More than 20 members of the Mineola High School Class of 2021 came back to their alma mater to share their college struggles and successes with the district’s current seniors. The alumni shared their first semester experiences and answered questions from their former peers on college life and workload. The annual tradition was held on Monday, Jan. 10.
MINEOLA, NY
Principal’s Corner

We are happy to report that things are stable at Adams to start this second week of the new year. We are seeing more positive Covid cases versus what we saw at any point in time over the past two years, but not by much. There doesn’t seem to be any evidence of transmissions in the building so far, and that is likely due to the diligence of the students and staff in wearing masks, distancing and eating lunches outside, when possible, in addition to the high vaccination rate in the Adams community. We are continuing to separate grade levels and we have open windows and running air purifiers in every classroom.
SEATTLE, WA
Seton Alumni Profile: Anthony Klein

Hi, I’m Anthony Klein, an English major, minoring in great books, medieval studies, and (hopefully!) modern languages. I plan to graduate from Belmont Abbey in 2024. I found the Abbey in the summer of 2018 after telling my mom that I wished there was a summer camp for people who read books. After an Internet search, we found Belmont Abbey College’s Schola Program on the Newman Guide website.
COLLEGES
Celebrating FNU Faculty and Alumni Accomplishments

Frontier Nursing University (FNU) faculty and alumni leave a lasting impact on the healthcare community. This blog highlights just a few of the many accomplishments and acknowledgements they have received in the last several months of 2021. Faculty Who Published Articles and Chapters:. -Megan Arbour, Ph.D., CNM, CNE, FACNM. -Anne...
HYDEN, KY
NWHS alumni reunion

The Niagara Wheatfield High School Alumni Reunion committee announced it is planning a picnic-style reunion to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Gratwick Hose pavilion in North Tonawanda. All alumni from the graduating classes 1960 through 1971 are invited to attend. Invitations with full details...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Alumni Spotlight: Jim VanBrederode'88

Jim VanBrederode ‘88 (Sociology), 2019 Alumnus of the Year, announced his retirement this week as the Chief of Police for the Town of Gates. VanBrederode has been the chief since 2013 and served for 37 years in local law enforcement and retired this week from the Gates Police Department after 34 years of service with the department. VanBrederode also served as president of the Monroe County Chief's Association for the last four years. In 2021, he was instrumental in naming the Town of Gates an Autism Friendly Community working with Campaign D co-founders Dalton Letta'16 (BELL) and Jordan Smith.
ROCHESTER, NY
CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

A Message to the Classical High School greater community from the Board of Directors of the Alumni Association. After serving as the Executive Director of the Classical High School Alumni Association since November 26, 2018, Jevonya Jenkins Allen’ 97 has let us know that she will be leaving her position, effective January 15, 2022, for new opportunities and adventures that will guide her in a different professional direction.
HIGH SCHOOL
Alumni Spotlight: Gary Tasker

As part of our ongoing series that highlights NHTI alumni, the following blog post is written by Gary Tasker, who completed his General Studies with a concentration in Business degree in 1983. I was raised locally in Chichester. When I started first grade in 1959, Chichester Central was a 4-classroom...
CONCORD, NH
Compeer Financial scholarships open to high school seniors

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, is offering 123 scholarships to students this year. High school seniors who have an agriculture or rural background, or plan to major in an agriculture-related field at a college, university or technical school are encouraged to apply between now and March 15.
DANE COUNTY, WI
7 St. Paul Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week. Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday. Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday. Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
#13. Wyoming

- Average annual wage: $55,570 - Average hourly wage: $26.72 - Total employment: 1,070 The state of Wyoming has recently made considerable investments in increasing student interest in careers in IT. The Department of Education has sponsored career fairs focused on the sector, and sponsored many relevant initiatives in the state’s universities and community colleges.
WYOMING STATE

