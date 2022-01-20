Alumni Corner

We are happy to report that things are stable at Adams to start this second week of the new year. We are seeing more positive Covid cases versus what we saw at any point in time over the past two years, but not by much. There doesn’t seem to be any evidence of transmissions in the building so far, and that is likely due to the diligence of the students and staff in wearing masks, distancing and eating lunches outside, when possible, in addition to the high vaccination rate in the Adams community. We are continuing to separate grade levels and we have open windows and running air purifiers in every classroom.

