MicroStrategy Inc. can’t strip out Bitcoin’s wild swings from the unofficial accounting measures it touts to investors, the SEC said. Bad news for the MicroStrategy was compounded as the company’s shares fell as much as 20% Friday, the biggest intraday collapse since Feb. 23. Its stock closed at $375.89, down nearly 18%. Bitcoin also tumbled, and was down more than 7% around 4:15 p.m. in New York.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO